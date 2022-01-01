Blt salad in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve blt salad
Ancora - Downtown
107 King Street, Madison
|Salmon BLT Salad
|$16.00
smoked salmon, crisp bacon, cherry tomato, sliced cucumber, garlic herb croutons and green goddess dressing on spring mix. (Add a poached egg $1.50.)
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Ancora - Maple Bluff
611 N Sherman Ave, Madison
|Salmon BLT Salad
|$16.00
smoked salmon, crisp bacon, cherry tomato, sliced cucumber, garlic herb croutons and green goddess dressing on spring mix. (Add a poached egg $1.50.)