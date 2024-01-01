Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boba tea in Madison

Madison restaurants
Madison restaurants that serve boba tea

Zen Ramen Lounge - 4674 Cottage Grove Road

4674 Cottage Grove Road, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Thai Tea with Boba$5.99
More about Zen Ramen Lounge - 4674 Cottage Grove Road
Ahan

744 Williamson st., Madison

Avg 4 (38 reviews)
Takeout
Mocha- Vanilla Boba Float$9.00
Khao Nom Sun (Thai Tea w/ Boba ) (2pc)$10.00
Steamed layered coconut dessert flavored with Thai Tea.
Tapioca, arrowroot, sticky rice, coconut milk, organic cane sugar, Thai tea, and Boba pearls. (GF, DF, NF, VE)
Acronym Key -
DF: Dairy Free
GF: Gluten Free
M-GF: Modifiable Gluten Free
GS: Gluten Sensitive
NF: Nut Free
P: Pescatarian
V: Vegetarian
VE: Vegan
M-VE: Modifiable Vegan
*contains trace amounts of red dye*
More about Ahan

