Boba tea in Madison

Steamed layered coconut dessert flavored with Thai Tea.

Tapioca, arrowroot, sticky rice, coconut milk, organic cane sugar, Thai tea, and Boba pearls. (GF, DF, NF, VE)

Acronym Key -

DF: Dairy Free

GF: Gluten Free

M-GF: Modifiable Gluten Free

GS: Gluten Sensitive

NF: Nut Free

P: Pescatarian

V: Vegetarian

VE: Vegan

M-VE: Modifiable Vegan

*contains trace amounts of red dye*

