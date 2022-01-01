Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Madison

Madison restaurants
Madison restaurants that serve boneless wings

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

State Street Brats

603 State Street, Madison

Avg 3.6 (232 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
6 Boneless Wings$8.00
Tossed in your choice of wing sauce, served with a side of celery and ranch dipping sauce.
Sauces: Naked, Nashville Hot, Mango Habanero, BBQ, Garlic Ranch, Tangy Gold BBQ, Buffalo, southern dry rub
12 Boneless Wings$12.00
Tossed in your choice of wing sauce, served with a side of celery and ranch dipping sauce.
Sauces: Naked, Nashville Hot, Mango Habanero, BBQ, Garlic Ranch, Tangy Gold BBQ, Buffalo, southern dry rub
More about State Street Brats
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

357 Price Pl, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Boneless Wings$14.00
Beer-battered hand-breaded white meat, choice of sauce, gorgonzola dressing, carrot, celery
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
Brothers Three Bar & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Brothers Three Bar & Grill

614 N Fair Oaks Ave, Madison

Avg 4.6 (396 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Wings - 1 lb. Boneless$14.00
Boneless, tossed in your favorite flavor & served with dipping sauce.
More about Brothers Three Bar & Grill
Silver Eagle Bar & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Silver Eagle Bar & Grill

5805 Monona Drive, Monona

Avg 4.4 (743 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1lb Boneless Wings$12.99
1/2lb Boneless Wings$7.99
More about Silver Eagle Bar & Grill
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

123 E Doty Street, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Boneless Wings$14.00
Beer-battered hand-breaded white meat, choice of sauce, gorgonzola dressing, carrot, celery
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

876 Jupiter Dr, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Boneless Wings$14.00
Beer-battered hand-breaded white meat, choice of sauce, gorgonzola dressing, carrot, celery
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

2980 Cahill Main, Fitchburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Boneless Wings$14.00
Beer-battered hand-breaded white meat, choice of sauce, gorgonzola dressing, carrot, celery
Boneless Wings$14.00
Beer-battered hand-breaded white meat, choice of sauce, gorgonzola dressing, carrot, celery
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

