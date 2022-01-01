Boneless wings in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve boneless wings
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
State Street Brats
603 State Street, Madison
|6 Boneless Wings
|$8.00
Tossed in your choice of wing sauce, served with a side of celery and ranch dipping sauce.
Sauces: Naked, Nashville Hot, Mango Habanero, BBQ, Garlic Ranch, Tangy Gold BBQ, Buffalo, southern dry rub
|12 Boneless Wings
|$12.00
Tossed in your choice of wing sauce, served with a side of celery and ranch dipping sauce.
Sauces: Naked, Nashville Hot, Mango Habanero, BBQ, Garlic Ranch, Tangy Gold BBQ, Buffalo, southern dry rub
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
357 Price Pl, Madison
|Boneless Wings
|$14.00
Beer-battered hand-breaded white meat, choice of sauce, gorgonzola dressing, carrot, celery
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Brothers Three Bar & Grill
614 N Fair Oaks Ave, Madison
|Wings - 1 lb. Boneless
|$14.00
Boneless, tossed in your favorite flavor & served with dipping sauce.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Silver Eagle Bar & Grill
5805 Monona Drive, Monona
|1lb Boneless Wings
|$12.99
|1/2lb Boneless Wings
|$7.99
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
123 E Doty Street, Madison
|Boneless Wings
|$14.00
Beer-battered hand-breaded white meat, choice of sauce, gorgonzola dressing, carrot, celery
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
876 Jupiter Dr, Madison
|Boneless Wings
|$14.00
Beer-battered hand-breaded white meat, choice of sauce, gorgonzola dressing, carrot, celery
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
2980 Cahill Main, Fitchburg
|Boneless Wings
|$14.00
Beer-battered hand-breaded white meat, choice of sauce, gorgonzola dressing, carrot, celery
