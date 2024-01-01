Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bread pudding in Madison

Madison restaurants
Toast

Madison restaurants that serve bread pudding

Item pic

 

Amara

670 N Midvale Blvd., Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bread Pudding French Toast$12.00
brioche, dark chocolate, door county tart cherries, maple, powdered sugar | V
More about Amara
Restaurant banner

 

Camp Cantina - 1503 Monroe Street

1503 Monroe Street, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Concha Bread Pudding$8.00
More about Camp Cantina - 1503 Monroe Street

