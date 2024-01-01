Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Bread pudding in
Madison
/
Madison
/
Bread Pudding
Madison restaurants that serve bread pudding
Amara
670 N Midvale Blvd., Madison
No reviews yet
Bread Pudding French Toast
$12.00
brioche, dark chocolate, door county tart cherries, maple, powdered sugar | V
More about Amara
Camp Cantina - 1503 Monroe Street
1503 Monroe Street, Madison
No reviews yet
Concha Bread Pudding
$8.00
More about Camp Cantina - 1503 Monroe Street
