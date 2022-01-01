Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Madison

Madison restaurants
Madison restaurants that serve brisket

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

357 Price Pl, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BBQ Brisket Style WI Cheddar Mac$17.00
Braised brisket, chipotle BBQ sauce, pickled jalapeno, pickled red onion, scallion, cavatappi noodles, Peck's Pilsner cheese sauce, soft pretzel stick
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
Item pic

 

ENO VINO

601 Junction Road, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
BRAISED BRISKET$21.00
Slow braised brisket served with a sweet potato mash, crispy brussel sprouts and topped with vegetable gravy.
More about ENO VINO
Texas Brisket image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

North and South Seafood & Smokehouse

6604 Mineral Point Rd, Madison

Avg 4.5 (864 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Add 4 oz. Brisket$7.00
Texas Brisket$22.00
Over Texas toast, choice of barbecue sauce, 2 sides
2 Smokehouse Brisket Tacos$12.50
More about North and South Seafood & Smokehouse
Silver Eagle Bar & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Silver Eagle Bar & Grill

5805 Monona Drive, Monona

Avg 4.4 (743 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Burger$8.49
Add cheese for $0.79
More about Silver Eagle Bar & Grill
Sliced Smoked Brisket, 1 lb image

 

Union Corners Brewery

2438 Winnebago Street, Madison

Avg 4.9 (201 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sliced Smoked Brisket, 1 lb$13.00
comes with complimentary BBQ sauce packet and side of pickled cucumber & onions
More about Union Corners Brewery
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

123 E Doty Street, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Brisket Style WI Cheddar Mac$17.00
Braised brisket, chipotle BBQ sauce, pickled jalapeno, pickled red onion, scallion, cavatappi noodles, Peck's Pilsner cheese sauce, soft pretzel stick
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

876 Jupiter Dr, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BBQ Brisket Style WI Cheddar Mac$17.00
Braised brisket, chipotle BBQ sauce, pickled jalapeno, pickled red onion, scallion, cavatappi noodles, Peck's Pilsner cheese sauce, soft pretzel stick
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

2980 Cahill Main, Fitchburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BBQ Brisket Style WI Cheddar Mac$17.00
Braised brisket, chipotle BBQ sauce, pickled jalapeno, pickled red onion, scallion, cavatappi noodles, Peck's Pilsner cheese sauce, soft pretzel stick
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
Marigold Kitchen image

 

Marigold Kitchen

118 S Pinckney St, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chipotle Braised Brisket Sandwich$15.00
citrus caramelized onions, horseradish dressing, melted provolone, tomato and arugula on grilled Italian roll
More about Marigold Kitchen
The Cider Farm image

 

The Cider Farm

8216 Watts Road, Madison

Avg 5 (25 reviews)
St. Pat's Special (Wed., Mar. 17-Sat., Mar. 20) Organic beef brisket, mustard and beef marrow demi-glace, cheddar potato, roasted cabbage with brandy and maple-glazed carrots and parsnips. (Available Sat., Mar. 20 for pick up btwn. 5 and 7pm)$22.00
More about The Cider Farm

