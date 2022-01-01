Brisket in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve brisket
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
357 Price Pl, Madison
|BBQ Brisket Style WI Cheddar Mac
|$17.00
Braised brisket, chipotle BBQ sauce, pickled jalapeno, pickled red onion, scallion, cavatappi noodles, Peck's Pilsner cheese sauce, soft pretzel stick
More about ENO VINO
ENO VINO
601 Junction Road, Madison
|BRAISED BRISKET
|$21.00
Slow braised brisket served with a sweet potato mash, crispy brussel sprouts and topped with vegetable gravy.
More about North and South Seafood & Smokehouse
SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
North and South Seafood & Smokehouse
6604 Mineral Point Rd, Madison
|Add 4 oz. Brisket
|$7.00
|Texas Brisket
|$22.00
Over Texas toast, choice of barbecue sauce, 2 sides
|2 Smokehouse Brisket Tacos
|$12.50
More about Silver Eagle Bar & Grill
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Silver Eagle Bar & Grill
5805 Monona Drive, Monona
|Brisket Burger
|$8.49
Add cheese for $0.79
More about Union Corners Brewery
Union Corners Brewery
2438 Winnebago Street, Madison
|Sliced Smoked Brisket, 1 lb
|$13.00
comes with complimentary BBQ sauce packet and side of pickled cucumber & onions
More about Marigold Kitchen
Marigold Kitchen
118 S Pinckney St, Madison
|Chipotle Braised Brisket Sandwich
|$15.00
citrus caramelized onions, horseradish dressing, melted provolone, tomato and arugula on grilled Italian roll
More about The Cider Farm
The Cider Farm
8216 Watts Road, Madison
|St. Pat's Special (Wed., Mar. 17-Sat., Mar. 20) Organic beef brisket, mustard and beef marrow demi-glace, cheddar potato, roasted cabbage with brandy and maple-glazed carrots and parsnips. (Available Sat., Mar. 20 for pick up btwn. 5 and 7pm)
|$22.00