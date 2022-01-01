Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brulee in Madison

Madison restaurants
Madison restaurants that serve brulee

Vanilla Bean Creme Brulee image

 

ENO VINO

601 Junction Road, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vanilla Bean Creme Brulee$8.00
Classic creme brûlée custard with a chocolate chunk brownie and raspberry preserves baked inside.
More about ENO VINO
Item pic

 

Buck and Honey's

800 W. Broadway, Monona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Creme Brulee$7.00
house favorite!
More about Buck and Honey's

