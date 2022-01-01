Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Madison

Go
Madison restaurants
Toast

Madison restaurants that serve bruschetta

Bonfyre American Grille image

 

Bonfyre American Grille

2601 W BELTLINE HWY, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tomato Bruschetta$16.00
Avocado Bruschetta$16.00
More about Bonfyre American Grille
Item pic

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Liliana's Restaurant - 2951 Triverton Pike

2951 Triverton Pike, Fitchburg

Avg 4.2 (1415 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bruschetta Board - Choice of 3$15.00
Grilled baguette topped with seasonal offerings - Choice of 3
Bruschetta Board - Choice of 5$24.00
Grilled baguette topped with seasonal offerings - Choice of 5
More about Liliana's Restaurant - 2951 Triverton Pike

