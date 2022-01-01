Bruschetta in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve bruschetta
More about Bonfyre American Grille
Bonfyre American Grille
2601 W BELTLINE HWY, Madison
|Tomato Bruschetta
|$16.00
|Avocado Bruschetta
|$16.00
More about Liliana's Restaurant - 2951 Triverton Pike
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Liliana's Restaurant - 2951 Triverton Pike
2951 Triverton Pike, Fitchburg
|Bruschetta Board - Choice of 3
|$15.00
Grilled baguette topped with seasonal offerings - Choice of 3
|Bruschetta Board - Choice of 5
|$24.00
Grilled baguette topped with seasonal offerings - Choice of 5