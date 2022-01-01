Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo wings in Madison

Madison restaurants
Madison restaurants that serve buffalo wings

Madison's image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Madison's

119 KING STREET, Madison

Avg 4 (694 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
10 BUFFALO WINGS$16.00
More about Madison's
Gates and Brovi image

 

Gates & Brovi

3502 Monroe Street, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
GARLIC PARMESAN BUFFALO WINGS$8.50
served with blue cheese & celery
More about Gates & Brovi

