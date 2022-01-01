Caesar salad in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve caesar salad
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Madison's
119 KING STREET, Madison
|CAESAR SALAD
|$12.00
Pancake Cafe Madison
724 S Gammon Road, Madison
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$9.99
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of romaine Garnished with red onions, croutons and grated parmesan.
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Rare Steakhouse
14 West Mifflin Street, Madison
|20 oz Filet Family Meal. Mashed Potatoes, Carrots, Caesar Salad, Bread & Butter, Chocolate Tart
|$80.00
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
357 Price Pl, Madison
|Hail Caesar Salad
Romaine, creamy Caesar, pretzel croutons, parmesan crisps, anchovy
|Hail Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Pancake Cafe Nesbitt Rd
6220 NESBITT RD, Madison
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$11.99
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of romaine Garnished with red onions, croutons and grated parmesan.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
North and South Seafood & Smokehouse
6604 Mineral Point Rd, Madison
|Side Caesar Salad
|$5.00
|Add Caesar Salad
|$3.50
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
123 E Doty Street, Madison
|Hail Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Romaine, creamy Caesar, pretzel croutons, parmesan crisps, anchovy
|Hail Caesar Salad
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
876 Jupiter Dr, Madison
|Hail Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Romaine, creamy Caesar, pretzel croutons, parmesan crisps, anchovy
Pizza Brutta - Madison
1805 Monroe Street, Madison
|Side Caesar Salad
|$6.00
Romaine, grated parmesan cheese in a zesty Ceasar dressing. *consuming raw ingredients may increase the likelihood of acquiring food borne illness.
|Entrée Caesar Salad
|$8.50
Romaine, grated parmesan, in a zesty Caesar dressing.
*consuming raw ingredients may increase the likelihood of acquiring food borne illness.
Jacknife
1046 East Washington Avenue, Madison
|KALE CAESAR SALAD
|$6.38
parmesan crouton, roasted cashews, dashi caesar dressing
Gates and Brovi
3502 Monroe Street, Madison
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
romaine hearts, croutons, anchovy, parmesan
|CAESAR SALAD
|$10.00
Romaine hearts, croutons, anchovy, parmesan, red onion
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
2980 Cahill Main, Fitchburg
|Hail Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Romaine, creamy Caesar, pretzel croutons, parmesan crisps, anchovy
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Pooley's Sports Bar and Event Center
5441 High Crossing Blvd, Madison
|Caesar Salad
|$11.00