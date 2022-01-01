Cake in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve cake
More about Parkway Family Restaurant
Parkway Family Restaurant
1221 Ann St, Fitchburg
|2 Cakes
|$6.99
|3 Cakes
|$7.99
|Three Cake Special
|$8.49
Three pancakes, two eggs cooked to order. 7.49. With bacon, sausage, or ham.
More about Pancake Cafe Madison
Pancake Cafe Madison
724 S Gammon Road, Madison
|Kids Mickey Cake
|$4.99
Mickey Mouse shaped pancake. Topped with powdered sugar and whip cream.
More about Grampa's Pizzeria
PIZZA
Grampa's Pizzeria
1374 Williamson St, Madison
|Sticky Ginger Cake
|$9.00
lemon cream, cinnamon, candied pistachio
More about Migrants
TACOS
Migrants
2601 W Beltline Highway, Madison
|Vegan Blue Berry Lemon Cake
|$3.95
|Choc Cake
|$3.99
More about Crema Cafe
SANDWICHES
Crema Cafe
4124 Monona Dr, Madison
|Kids Cake
|$5.00
1 oat pancake with maple syrup
More about Pancake Cafe Nesbitt Rd
Pancake Cafe Nesbitt Rd
6220 NESBITT RD, Madison
|Kids Mickey Cake
|$4.99
Mickey Mouse shaped pancake. Topped with powdered sugar and whip cream.
More about Gates and Brovi
Gates and Brovi
3502 Monroe Street, Madison
|ALMOND CAKE
|$8.00
with Door County cherry compote
|FLOURLESS DOUBLE CHOCOLATE CAKE (gluten free)
|$8.00
|Cod Cakes
|$16.00
2 eggs any style, spinach, bacon, toast, mixed greens
More about RED
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
RED
316 W Washington Ave, Madison
|Olive Oil Herb Cake
|$12.00
Parsley, mint, cheesecake pudding, burnt white chocolate.
More about Graze Restaurant
HAMBURGERS
Graze Restaurant
1 South Pinckney Street, Madison
|Basque Cake
|$12.00
rich vanilla cake with a pastry cream filling, served with seasonal fruit compote
More about Liliana's Restaurant
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Liliana's Restaurant
2951 Triverton Pike, Fitchburg
|King Cake Bread Pudding
|$7.00
Roasted pumpkin, with brioche, cinnamon, clove, and brown sugar baked in a rich custard and topped with warm salted caramel (V)
More about Buck and Honey's
Buck and Honey's
800 W. Broadway, Monona
|Flourless Choc Cake
|$7.00
|Aimee's Famous Rum Cake
|$7.00
|Better than Chocolate Cake
|$7.00
More about Kosharie
WRAPS • HOAGIES • FRENCH FRIES
Kosharie
1437 Regent St, Madison
|Carrot Cake
|$3.99