Cake in Madison

Madison restaurants
Toast

Madison restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Ancora

107 King Street, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Coffee Cake$3.50
More about Ancora
Parkway Family Restaurant image

 

Parkway Family Restaurant

1221 Ann St, Fitchburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 Cakes$6.99
3 Cakes$7.99
Three Cake Special$8.49
Three pancakes, two eggs cooked to order. 7.49. With bacon, sausage, or ham.
More about Parkway Family Restaurant
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Ancora

611 N Sherman Ave, Madison

Avg 4 (15 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Apple Coffee Cake$3.50
More about Ancora
Main pic

 

Pancake Cafe Madison

724 S Gammon Road, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Mickey Cake$4.99
Mickey Mouse shaped pancake. Topped with powdered sugar and whip cream.
More about Pancake Cafe Madison
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Ancora

3318 University Ave, Madison

Avg 4.1 (192 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Coffee Cake$3.50
More about Ancora
Grampa's Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Grampa's Pizzeria

1374 Williamson St, Madison

Avg 4.6 (844 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sticky Ginger Cake$9.00
lemon cream, cinnamon, candied pistachio
More about Grampa's Pizzeria
Migrants image

TACOS

Migrants

2601 W Beltline Highway, Madison

Avg 4 (76 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Blue Berry Lemon Cake$3.95
Choc Cake$3.99
More about Migrants
Fairchild image

SEAFOOD

Fairchild

2611 Monroe St., Madison

Avg 5 (683 reviews)
Takeout
Pistachio Cake$11.00
More about Fairchild
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES

Crema Cafe

4124 Monona Dr, Madison

Avg 4.6 (510 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Cake$5.00
1 oat pancake with maple syrup
More about Crema Cafe
Pancake Cafe Nesbitt Rd image

 

Pancake Cafe Nesbitt Rd

6220 NESBITT RD, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Mickey Cake$4.99
Mickey Mouse shaped pancake. Topped with powdered sugar and whip cream.
More about Pancake Cafe Nesbitt Rd
Item pic

 

Gates and Brovi

3502 Monroe Street, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
ALMOND CAKE$8.00
with Door County cherry compote
FLOURLESS DOUBLE CHOCOLATE CAKE (gluten free)$8.00
Cod Cakes$16.00
2 eggs any style, spinach, bacon, toast, mixed greens
More about Gates and Brovi
Java Den At 1022 image

 

Java Den At 1022

1022 W Johnson St, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coffee Cake$2.37
More about Java Den At 1022
RED image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

RED

316 W Washington Ave, Madison

Avg 4.9 (2610 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Olive Oil Herb Cake$12.00
Parsley, mint, cheesecake pudding, burnt white chocolate.
More about RED
Marigold Kitchen image

 

Marigold Kitchen

118 S Pinckney St, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Cakes$7.00
More about Marigold Kitchen
Graze Restaurant image

HAMBURGERS

Graze Restaurant

1 South Pinckney Street, Madison

Avg 4 (1197 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Basque Cake$12.00
rich vanilla cake with a pastry cream filling, served with seasonal fruit compote
More about Graze Restaurant
Liliana's Restaurant image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Liliana's Restaurant

2951 Triverton Pike, Fitchburg

Avg 4.2 (1415 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
King Cake Bread Pudding$7.00
Roasted pumpkin, with brioche, cinnamon, clove, and brown sugar baked in a rich custard and topped with warm salted caramel (V)
More about Liliana's Restaurant
Item pic

 

Buck and Honey's

800 W. Broadway, Monona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Flourless Choc Cake$7.00
Aimee's Famous Rum Cake$7.00
Better than Chocolate Cake$7.00
More about Buck and Honey's
Kosharie image

WRAPS • HOAGIES • FRENCH FRIES

Kosharie

1437 Regent St, Madison

Avg 4.4 (103 reviews)
Carrot Cake$3.99
More about Kosharie

