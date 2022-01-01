Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Madison

Madison restaurants
Toast

Madison restaurants that serve chai lattes

Item pic

 

Ancora

107 King Street, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Iced Chai Latte
Iced chai tea latte *whole milk is the default it is prepared with - if you are looking for a different milk, please select in modifier section*
Chai Latte
house made chai + steamed milk of your choice
More about Ancora
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Ancora

611 N Sherman Ave, Madison

Avg 4 (15 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Iced Chai Latte
Iced chai tea latte *whole milk is the default it is prepared with - if you are looking for a different milk, please select in modifier section*
Chai Latte
house made chai + steamed milk of your choice
More about Ancora
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Ancora

3318 University Ave, Madison

Avg 4.1 (192 reviews)
Takeout
Iced Chai Latte
House made chai + the milk of your choice
Chai Latte
latte made with house made chai + steamed milk of your choice
More about Ancora
Java Den At 1022 image

 

Java Den At 1022

1022 W Johnson St, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Tea Latte
More about Java Den At 1022
Marigold Kitchen image

 

Marigold Kitchen

118 S Pinckney St, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Latte$4.00
house-made chai, and steamed milk
More about Marigold Kitchen

