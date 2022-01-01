Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheeseburgers in Madison

Go
Madison restaurants
Toast

Madison restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

State Street Brats image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

State Street Brats

603 State Street, Madison

Avg 3.6 (232 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bacon Cheeseburger$10.00
1/3 lb. patty, thick cut bacon and topped with cheddar cheese
More about State Street Brats
Parkway Family Restaurant image

 

Parkway Family Restaurant

1221 Ann St, Fitchburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheeseburger$9.99
Topped with american cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and one choice of French Fries, side salad, cup of soup or fruit. Sub onion rings or Cheese Curds for additional charge.
Bacon Cheeseburger$10.99
Smoked Bacon and American Cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and one choice of French Fries, side salad, cup of soup or fruit. Sub onion rings or Cheese Curds for additional charge.
Breakfast Cheeseburger$12.49
1/2 lb. burger topped with American cheese, bacona and 1 egg sunny side up. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and one choice of French Fries, side salad, cup of soup or fruit. Sub onion rings or Cheese Curds for additional charge.
More about Parkway Family Restaurant
Bacon Cheeseburger image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Brothers Three Bar & Grill

614 N Fair Oaks Ave, Madison

Avg 4.6 (396 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bacon Cheeseburger$12.00
Madison’s best burger. Cooked to your liking with bacon, american cheese and your choice of toppings. Add a side to make it a basket.
Cheeseburger$9.50
Cooked to your liking with american cheese and your choice of toppings. Add a side to make it a basket.
More about Brothers Three Bar & Grill
North and South Seafood & Smokehouse image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

North and South Seafood & Smokehouse

6604 Mineral Point Rd, Madison

Avg 4.5 (864 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kid's Cheeseburger$6.50
More about North and South Seafood & Smokehouse
Gates and Brovi image

 

Gates and Brovi

3502 Monroe Street, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
KIDS CHEESEBURGER$8.00
Patty, cheese, bun
More about Gates and Brovi
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

SETTLE DOWN TAVERN

117 S Pinckney St, Madison

Avg 4.5 (58 reviews)
Takeout
Plain Cheeseburger (Beef)$9.50
Sometimes peeps don't want pickles, onions and delicious house sauce. So we're making this one easy on the peeps, cuz life is hard, and sometimes we need to enjoy the simple things. A simple, classic Cheeseburger, with nothing else on it. Beef + Cheese + Bun = Fun.
More about SETTLE DOWN TAVERN
Buck and Honey's image

 

Buck and Honey's

800 W. Broadway, Monona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Cheeseburger$7.00
More about Buck and Honey's
Classic Cheeseburger image

FRENCH FRIES

Bowlavard Lanes

2121 E SPRINGS DR, Madison

Avg 3 (3 reviews)
Classic Cheeseburger$8.99
Topped with your choice of cheese. Add bacon for $1.00
More about Bowlavard Lanes

Browse other tasty dishes in Madison

Shrimp Tempura

Tostadas

Rigatoni

Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Dumplings

Ice Cream Sandwiches

Blt Sandwiches

Map

More near Madison to explore

Verona

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Sun Prairie

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Edgerton

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Middleton

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Oregon

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Mount Horeb

No reviews yet

Waunakee

No reviews yet

Sauk City

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

De Forest

Avg 4.6 (1 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Madison

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1326 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (547 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston