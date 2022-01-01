Cheeseburgers in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
State Street Brats
603 State Street, Madison
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$10.00
1/3 lb. patty, thick cut bacon and topped with cheddar cheese
Parkway Family Restaurant
1221 Ann St, Fitchburg
|Cheeseburger
|$9.99
Topped with american cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and one choice of French Fries, side salad, cup of soup or fruit. Sub onion rings or Cheese Curds for additional charge.
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$10.99
Smoked Bacon and American Cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and one choice of French Fries, side salad, cup of soup or fruit. Sub onion rings or Cheese Curds for additional charge.
|Breakfast Cheeseburger
|$12.49
1/2 lb. burger topped with American cheese, bacona and 1 egg sunny side up. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and one choice of French Fries, side salad, cup of soup or fruit. Sub onion rings or Cheese Curds for additional charge.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Brothers Three Bar & Grill
614 N Fair Oaks Ave, Madison
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$12.00
Madison’s best burger. Cooked to your liking with bacon, american cheese and your choice of toppings. Add a side to make it a basket.
|Cheeseburger
|$9.50
Cooked to your liking with american cheese and your choice of toppings. Add a side to make it a basket.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
North and South Seafood & Smokehouse
6604 Mineral Point Rd, Madison
|Kid's Cheeseburger
|$6.50
Gates and Brovi
3502 Monroe Street, Madison
|KIDS CHEESEBURGER
|$8.00
Patty, cheese, bun
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
SETTLE DOWN TAVERN
117 S Pinckney St, Madison
|Plain Cheeseburger (Beef)
|$9.50
Sometimes peeps don't want pickles, onions and delicious house sauce. So we're making this one easy on the peeps, cuz life is hard, and sometimes we need to enjoy the simple things. A simple, classic Cheeseburger, with nothing else on it. Beef + Cheese + Bun = Fun.