Chicken biryani in Madison

Madistan - 317 N Bassett St

317 N Bassett St, Madison

Chicken Biryani$11.99
Madistan's star. Elevate your senses with our exquisite Chicken Biryani. Immerse yourself in the allure of fragrant basmati rice layered with succulent marinated chicken, gently infused with a medley of handpicked spices and aromatic herbs. Each bite is a journey through a tapestry of flavors, as the tender meat and seasoned rice harmonize in perfect unity. With a side of our green raita, our Chicken Biryani is a symphony of taste and texture that captures the essence of traditional South-Asian cuisine. Embark on a culinary adventure that will tantalize your taste buds and leave you longing for more.
Rajni Indian - Madison

429 Commerce Drive, Madison

Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani$15.00
Spicy and flavorful biryani popular from Hyderabad with your choice of egg or meat.
Seeraga Samba Thalapakatty Chicken Biryani$19.00
Biryani, cooked using fine grain seeraga samba (a south indian specialty) rice prepared in signature thalapakatty style.
Rajni Special Chicken Biryani$17.00
Our chef’s special take on this signature dish.
