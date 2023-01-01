Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Madison

Go
Madison restaurants
Toast

Madison restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Consumer pic

 

Vintage Brewing Company - Madison West - 674 S Whitney Way

674 S Whitney Way, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sonoma Chicken Salad Wrap$14.00
More about Vintage Brewing Company - Madison West - 674 S Whitney Way
Marigold Kitchen image

 

Marigold Kitchen

118 S Pinckney St, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rosemary and Honey Crisp Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.00
tomato, dijon mustard, shaved celery, and arugula tossed in champagne vinaigrette on grilled sourdough
Curried Chicken & Red Grape Salad Wrap$15.00
shaved celery, cucumber, chopped romaine, diced tomato, and red curry mayo wrapped in a flour tortilla
More about Marigold Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Madison

Salmon Salad

Edamame

Omelettes

Chicken Caesar Salad

Brisket

Grilled Steaks

Green Smoothies

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Madison to explore

Sun Prairie

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Verona

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Middleton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Sauk City

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Edgerton

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Oregon

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Mount Horeb

No reviews yet

Waunakee

No reviews yet

De Forest

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Madison

Avg 4.4 (143 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (285 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1527 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (304 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1048 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (645 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (419 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston