Chicken sandwiches in Madison

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Madison's
119 KING STREET, Madison
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.00
Parkway Family Restaurant
1221 Ann St, Fitchburg
|California Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Pancake Cafe Madison
724 S Gammon Road, Madison
|Classic Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Grilled or crispy. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, and American cheese on a Kaiser roll.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
357 Price Pl, Madison
|Jerk Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Jerk marinated chicken, jerk dry rub, mango habanero aioli, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, toasted pretzel roll
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Hand battered fried chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, Scotch Ale pickles, creamy slaw, chipotle mayo, toasted brioche bun
Merchant
121 South Pinckney St, Madison
|Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
buttermilk fried chicken thighs, cayenne pepper, baby beet and kohlrabi coleslaw, dill pickles, aioli, served on brioche bun and your choice of farm field greens or fries w/ aioli*
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Brothers Three Bar & Grill
614 N Fair Oaks Ave, Madison
|Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
Grilled or hand-battered in house
SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
North and South Seafood & Smokehouse
6604 Mineral Point Rd, Madison
|Chicken Club Sandwich
|$12.50
Smoked chicken breast, cheddar, bacon, Carolina honey mustard sauce, lettuce, tomato, toasted bun, fries
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Silver Eagle Bar & Grill
5805 Monona Drive, Monona
|Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Your choice of breaded or char-grilled chicken fillet topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on choice of bun
|Blackened Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Char-grilled Cajun seasoned chicken fillet, melted pepper jack cheese, grilled onions & chipotle mayo served on your choice of bun
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
123 E Doty Street, Madison
|Jerk Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Jerk marinated chicken, jerk dry rub, mango habanero aioli, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, toasted pretzel roll
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Hand battered fried chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, Scotch Ale pickles, creamy slaw, chipotle mayo, toasted brioche bun
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
876 Jupiter Dr, Madison
|Jerk Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Jerk marinated chicken, jerk dry rub, mango habanero aioli, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, toasted pretzel roll
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Hand battered fried chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, Scotch Ale pickles, creamy slaw, chipotle mayo, toasted brioche bun
Lucky's 1313 Brew Pub
1313 Regent Street, Madison
|Lucky’s 1313 Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Fried or grilled chicken, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo. Served on a pretzel bun.
|Smothered Mushroom Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Grilled chicken loaded with mushrooms and swiss cheese lettuce, tomato, and onion.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
SETTLE DOWN TAVERN
117 S Pinckney St, Madison
|Aji Verde Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
NEW! ONLY AVAILABLE TUESDAYS! Alden Hills Farm (Walworth, WI) pasture-raised chicken battered and fried. Tossed with Peri Peri dust and served with aji verde (a zippy green sauce) and an apple & cabbage slaw on our potato bun. Sha-zam!!!
Ahan
2262 Winnebago St., Madison
|Lemon Pepper Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Lemongrass & lemon pepper fried chicken, house-made pickles, cabbage, shaved onions, scallions, creamy hot sauce, and fried shallots on a potato bun
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
2980 Cahill Main, Fitchburg
|Jerk Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Jerk marinated chicken, jerk dry rub, mango habanero aioli, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, toasted pretzel roll
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Hand battered fried chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, Scotch Ale pickles, creamy slaw, chipotle mayo, toasted brioche bun
