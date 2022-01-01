Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Madison

Madison restaurants
Madison restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Madison's image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Madison's

119 KING STREET, Madison

Avg 4 (694 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.00
More about Madison's
Parkway Family Restaurant image

 

Parkway Family Restaurant

1221 Ann St, Fitchburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
California Chicken Sandwich$11.99
More about Parkway Family Restaurant
Main pic

 

Pancake Cafe Madison

724 S Gammon Road, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Classic Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Grilled or crispy. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, and American cheese on a Kaiser roll.
More about Pancake Cafe Madison
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

357 Price Pl, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Jerk Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Jerk marinated chicken, jerk dry rub, mango habanero aioli, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, toasted pretzel roll
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Hand battered fried chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, Scotch Ale pickles, creamy slaw, chipotle mayo, toasted brioche bun
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Merchant

121 South Pinckney St, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
buttermilk fried chicken thighs, cayenne pepper, baby beet and kohlrabi coleslaw, dill pickles, aioli, served on brioche bun and your choice of farm field greens or fries w/ aioli*
More about Merchant
Chicken Sandwich image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Brothers Three Bar & Grill

614 N Fair Oaks Ave, Madison

Avg 4.6 (396 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Grilled or hand-battered in house
More about Brothers Three Bar & Grill
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

North and South Seafood & Smokehouse

6604 Mineral Point Rd, Madison

Avg 4.5 (864 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Club Sandwich$12.50
Smoked chicken breast, cheddar, bacon, Carolina honey mustard sauce, lettuce, tomato, toasted bun, fries
More about North and South Seafood & Smokehouse
Silver Eagle Bar & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Silver Eagle Bar & Grill

5805 Monona Drive, Monona

Avg 4.4 (743 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Your choice of breaded or char-grilled chicken fillet topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on choice of bun
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Char-grilled Cajun seasoned chicken fillet, melted pepper jack cheese, grilled onions & chipotle mayo served on your choice of bun
More about Silver Eagle Bar & Grill
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

123 E Doty Street, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jerk Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Jerk marinated chicken, jerk dry rub, mango habanero aioli, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, toasted pretzel roll
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Hand battered fried chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, Scotch Ale pickles, creamy slaw, chipotle mayo, toasted brioche bun
Jerk Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Jerk marinated chicken, jerk dry rub, mango habanero aioli, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, toasted pretzel roll
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

876 Jupiter Dr, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Jerk Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Jerk marinated chicken, jerk dry rub, mango habanero aioli, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, toasted pretzel roll
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Hand battered fried chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, Scotch Ale pickles, creamy slaw, chipotle mayo, toasted brioche bun
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
Java Den At 1022 image

 

Java Den At 1022

1022 W Johnson St, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Pesto Sandwich$6.64
More about Java Den At 1022
Lucky's 1313 Brew Pub image

 

Lucky's 1313 Brew Pub

1313 Regent Street, Madison

Avg 3.5 (50 reviews)
Takeout
Lucky’s 1313 Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fried or grilled chicken, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo. Served on a pretzel bun.
Smothered Mushroom Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Grilled chicken loaded with mushrooms and swiss cheese lettuce, tomato, and onion.
More about Lucky's 1313 Brew Pub
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

SETTLE DOWN TAVERN

117 S Pinckney St, Madison

Avg 4.5 (58 reviews)
Takeout
Aji Verde Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
NEW! ONLY AVAILABLE TUESDAYS! Alden Hills Farm (Walworth, WI) pasture-raised chicken battered and fried. Tossed with Peri Peri dust and served with aji verde (a zippy green sauce) and an apple & cabbage slaw on our potato bun. Sha-zam!!!
More about SETTLE DOWN TAVERN
Ahan image

 

Ahan

2262 Winnebago St., Madison

Avg 4 (38 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Pepper Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Lemongrass & lemon pepper fried chicken, house-made pickles, cabbage, shaved onions, scallions, creamy hot sauce, and fried shallots on a potato bun
More about Ahan
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

2980 Cahill Main, Fitchburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Jerk Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Jerk marinated chicken, jerk dry rub, mango habanero aioli, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, toasted pretzel roll
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Hand battered fried chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, Scotch Ale pickles, creamy slaw, chipotle mayo, toasted brioche bun
Jerk Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Jerk marinated chicken, jerk dry rub, mango habanero aioli, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, toasted pretzel roll
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
Pooley's Sports Bar and Event Center image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Pooley's Sports Bar and Event Center

5441 High Crossing Blvd, Madison

Avg 4.3 (1001 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
California Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Pooley’s Chicken Sandwich$13.00
More about Pooley's Sports Bar and Event Center

