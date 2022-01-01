Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chilaquiles in
Madison
/
Madison
/
Chilaquiles
Madison restaurants that serve chilaquiles
TACOS
Migrants
2601 W Beltline Highway, Madison
Avg 4
(76 reviews)
Chilaquiles w/Eggs
$10.99
More about Migrants
Marigold Kitchen
118 S Pinckney St, Madison
No reviews yet
Chilaquiles
$13.00
guajillo braised chicken, cilantro, pickled red onion, La Cosecha corn tortilla chips, roja and verde salsas, chihuahua, cotija; sunny side up egg
More about Marigold Kitchen
