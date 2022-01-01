Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Madison

Go
Madison restaurants
Toast

Madison restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Migrants image

TACOS

Migrants

2601 W Beltline Highway, Madison

Avg 4 (76 reviews)
Takeout
Chilaquiles w/Eggs$10.99
More about Migrants
Item pic

 

Marigold Kitchen

118 S Pinckney St, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chilaquiles$13.00
guajillo braised chicken, cilantro, pickled red onion, La Cosecha corn tortilla chips, roja and verde salsas, chihuahua, cotija; sunny side up egg
More about Marigold Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Madison

Greek Salad

Avocado Rolls

Coconut Curry

Rigatoni

Cobb Salad

California Burgers

French Toast

Kale Salad

Map

More near Madison to explore

Verona

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Sun Prairie

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Edgerton

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Middleton

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Oregon

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Mount Horeb

No reviews yet

Waunakee

No reviews yet

Sauk City

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

De Forest

Avg 4.6 (1 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Madison

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1326 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (547 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston