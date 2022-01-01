Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chipotle chicken in Madison

Madison restaurants
Madison restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

357 Price Pl, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chipotle Chicken Quesadillas$14.00
Seasoned chicken, poblano, fresh salsa, cheese, chipotle BBQ sauce, side of cilantro rice and black beans
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

123 E Doty Street, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Quesadillas$14.00
Seasoned chicken, poblano, fresh salsa, cheese, chipotle BBQ sauce, side of cilantro rice and black beans
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

876 Jupiter Dr, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chipotle Chicken Quesadillas$14.00
Seasoned chicken, poblano, fresh salsa, cheese, chipotle BBQ sauce, side of cilantro rice and black beans
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

2980 Cahill Main, Fitchburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chipotle Chicken Quesadillas$14.00
Seasoned chicken, poblano, fresh salsa, cheese, chipotle BBQ sauce, side of cilantro rice and black beans
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
Chipotle Chicken Pasta image

 

Buck and Honey's

800 W. Broadway, Monona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chipotle Chicken Pasta$19.00
penne pasta tossed in a chipotle garlic cream sauce with blackened chicken, onions, mushrooms, red and green peppers topped with shaved parmesan cheese
More about Buck and Honey's

