Chips and salsa in Madison

Madison restaurants
Madison restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Luchador Tequila & Taco Bar image

 

Luchador Tequila & Taco Bar

558 State Street, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chips & Salsa Roja$5.00
More about Luchador Tequila & Taco Bar
Consumer pic

 

Bandit Tacos & Coffee

640 W Washington Ave, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
ULI Chips & Salsa$4.00
More about Bandit Tacos & Coffee
328ed6ad-8966-4439-a552-44d0b89cb7eb image

TACOS

Migrants

2601 W Beltline Highway, Madison

Avg 4 (76 reviews)
Takeout
Large guacamole, 2 salsas & chips$6.99
Corn tortilla chips served with fresh house made guacamole and your choice of 2 salsas
4 Oz Chips & 4 Oz Salsa$4.99
More about Migrants
Silver Eagle Bar & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Silver Eagle Bar & Grill

5805 Monona Drive, Monona

Avg 4.4 (743 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chips And Salsa$3.99
More about Silver Eagle Bar & Grill
Item pic

PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS

Lucille

101 King St., Madison

Avg 4.2 (926 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chips and Salsa$6.00
Housemade Tortilla Chips served with Salsa Roja
More about Lucille
TUESDAY - Tacos with Chips & Salsa image

FRENCH FRIES

Bowlavard Lanes

2121 E SPRINGS DR, Madison

Avg 3 (3 reviews)
TUESDAY - Tacos with Chips & Salsa$6.99
3 Beef Tacos stuffed with Lettuce, Cheese and Tomato's. Served with a side of Tortilla Chips
3 Tacos with Chips & Salsa$6.99
3 hard or soft shell tacos stuffed with beef, lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with chips and salsa.
More about Bowlavard Lanes

