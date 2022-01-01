Chips and salsa in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve chips and salsa
More about Luchador Tequila & Taco Bar
Luchador Tequila & Taco Bar
558 State Street, Madison
|Chips & Salsa Roja
|$5.00
More about Bandit Tacos & Coffee
Bandit Tacos & Coffee
640 W Washington Ave, Madison
|ULI Chips & Salsa
|$4.00
More about Migrants
TACOS
Migrants
2601 W Beltline Highway, Madison
|Large guacamole, 2 salsas & chips
|$6.99
Corn tortilla chips served with fresh house made guacamole and your choice of 2 salsas
|4 Oz Chips & 4 Oz Salsa
|$4.99
More about Silver Eagle Bar & Grill
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Silver Eagle Bar & Grill
5805 Monona Drive, Monona
|Chips And Salsa
|$3.99
More about Lucille
PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS
Lucille
101 King St., Madison
|Chips and Salsa
|$6.00
Housemade Tortilla Chips served with Salsa Roja
More about Bowlavard Lanes
FRENCH FRIES
Bowlavard Lanes
2121 E SPRINGS DR, Madison
|TUESDAY - Tacos with Chips & Salsa
|$6.99
3 Beef Tacos stuffed with Lettuce, Cheese and Tomato's. Served with a side of Tortilla Chips
|3 Tacos with Chips & Salsa
|$6.99
3 hard or soft shell tacos stuffed with beef, lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with chips and salsa.