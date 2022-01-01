Chopped salad in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve chopped salad
BANZO RESTAURANT
2105 Sherman Ave, Madison
|Chopped Salad
|$4.50
Chopped cucumber, tomato, red onion, and cabbage salad - with lemon-agave dressing (vg, gf, df)
|16oz Chopped Salad
|$11.00
Chopped cucumber, tomato, red onion, and cabbage salad - with lemon-agave dressing (vg, gf, df)
Marigold Kitchen
118 S Pinckney St, Madison
|Chopped Romaine, Avocado & Black Bean Salad
|$13.00
La Cosecha tortilla chips, cilantro, cucumber, cherry tomato, cotija cheese, radish, avocado buttermilk ranch