Chopped salad in Madison

Madison restaurants
Madison restaurants that serve chopped salad

BANZO RESTAURANT image

 

BANZO RESTAURANT

2105 Sherman Ave, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Salad$4.50
Chopped cucumber, tomato, red onion, and cabbage salad - with lemon-agave dressing (vg, gf, df)
16oz Chopped Salad$11.00
Chopped cucumber, tomato, red onion, and cabbage salad - with lemon-agave dressing (vg, gf, df)
More about BANZO RESTAURANT
Marigold Kitchen image

 

Marigold Kitchen

118 S Pinckney St, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Romaine, Avocado & Black Bean Salad$13.00
La Cosecha tortilla chips, cilantro, cucumber, cherry tomato, cotija cheese, radish, avocado buttermilk ranch
More about Marigold Kitchen
Item pic

PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS

Lucille

101 King St., Madison

Avg 4.2 (926 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Emmy Lou's Chopped Salad$15.00
Romaine, Bacon, Chevre, Heirloom Tomatoes, Roasted Red Pepper, Smoked Almonds, Corn Nuts, Dates, Cornbread Croutons, Green Goddess Dressing
More about Lucille

