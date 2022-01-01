Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cobbler in
Madison
/
Madison
/
Cobbler
Madison restaurants that serve cobbler
SEAFOOD
Fairchild
2611 Monroe St., Madison
Avg 5
(683 reviews)
Peach Cobbler
$15.00
door county peach cobbler, vanilla ice cream
More about Fairchild
Gates & Brovi
3502 Monroe Street, Madison
No reviews yet
BLUEBERRY COBBLER
$7.00
More about Gates & Brovi
