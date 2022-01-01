Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coconut curry in Madison

Go
Madison restaurants
Toast

Madison restaurants that serve coconut curry

Curry Coconut image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • POKE

FreshFin

502 University Ave, Madison

Avg 4.6 (759 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Coconut
Shrimp (or Chicken), Mango, Carrot, Cilantro, Toasted Coconut, Crispy Onion, Curry Aioli, Scallion, Sesame Seed
More about FreshFin
Item pic

 

Ahan

2262 Winnebago St., Madison

Avg 4 (38 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Red Curry$11.00
chicken or tofu, carrots, onion, squash, mushroom, bok Choy, bamboo, scallions, fried shallot, lime, jasmine rice (M-VE, NF, GF, DF)
Acronym Key -
DF: Dairy Free
GF: Gluten Free
M-GF: Modifiable Gluten Free
GS: Gluten Sensitive
NF: Nut Free
P: Pescatarian
V: Vegetarian
VE: Vegan
M-VE: Modifiable Vegan
More about Ahan

