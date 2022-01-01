Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Madison

Madison restaurants
Madison restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

 

Ancora

107 King Street, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
Peanut Butter Cookie (GF)(VG)$3.25
Kitchen Sink Cookie (GF)$3.50
*contains nuts*
More about Ancora
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Ancora

611 N Sherman Ave, Madison

Avg 4 (15 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Peanut Butter Cookie (GF)(VG)$3.25
Kitchen Sink Cookie (GF)$3.50
*contains nuts*
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
More about Ancora
Chocolate Chip Cookie image

 

Milio's

5534 Eastpark Blvd, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.79
Salted Caramel Chocolate Chunk Cookie$1.79
Reeses Pieces Cookie$1.79
More about Milio's
Item pic

 

ORIGIN Breads

931 E. Main St. #1, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sourdough Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.00
A classic all dressed up with organic spelt, rye and red fife flours from Meadowlark Organics, browned organic butter from Westby Creamery and Wm. Chocolate's organic dark chocolate.
Double Chocolate Tahini Cookie$3.00
A collision of Wm. Chocolate dark chocolate and our house tahini butter makes for a damn fine cookie.
Chocolate, Cherry, Pecan and Oat Sourdough Cookie$3.00
Crispy and chewy, these cookies are made with organic spelt, rye and red fife flours from Meadowlark Organics, browned organic butter from Westby Creamery, pecans from New Communities, unsweetened, dried Door County cherries, organic rolled oats, and Wm. Chocolate's organic dark chocolate.
More about ORIGIN Breads
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Ancora

3318 University Ave, Madison

Avg 4.1 (192 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
Kitchen Sink Cookie (GF)$3.50
*contains nuts*
Peanut Butter Cookie (GF)(VG)$3.25
More about Ancora
Item pic

TACOS

Migrants

2601 W Beltline Highway, Madison

Avg 4 (76 reviews)
Takeout
In House Made Cookies - All Vegan$2.95
In house made grommet cookies
More about Migrants
Reeses Pieces Cookie image

 

Milio's

462 Commerce Drive, STE B, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Reeses Pieces Cookie$1.79
Salted Caramel Chocolate Chunk Cookie$1.79
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.79
More about Milio's
Reeses Pieces Cookie image

 

Milio's

115 E Broadway, Monona

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reeses Pieces Cookie$1.79
Salted Caramel Chocolate Chunk Cookie$1.79
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.79
More about Milio's
Item pic

 

Jacknife

1046 East Washington Avenue, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MISO CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE$2.50
More about Jacknife
Java Den At 1022 image

 

Java Den At 1022

1022 W Johnson St, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie$2.61
More about Java Den At 1022
Reeses Pieces Cookie image

 

Milio's

6698 Odana Road, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Reeses Pieces Cookie$1.79
Salted Caramel Chocolate Chunk Cookie$1.79
Assorted Cookie$1.79
More about Milio's
Salads UP image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS

Salads UP

439 N Frances, Madison

Avg 4 (653 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.50
M&M Cookie$1.50
More about Salads UP
Reeses Pieces Cookie image

 

Milio's

2145 Regent Street, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Reeses Pieces Cookie$1.79
Salted Caramel Chocolate Chunk Cookie$1.79
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.79
More about Milio's
Reeses Pieces Cookie image

 

Milio's

377 E Campus Mall, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reeses Pieces Cookie$1.79
Salted Caramel Chocolate Chunk Cookie$1.79
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.79
More about Milio's
Marigold Kitchen image

 

Marigold Kitchen

118 S Pinckney St, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Unfrosted Cookie$3.00
Frosted Cookie$4.00
More about Marigold Kitchen
Reeses Pieces Cookie image

 

Milio's

2202 East Johnson St, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reeses Pieces Cookie$1.79
Assorted Cookie$1.79
Salted Caramel Chocolate Chunk Cookie$1.79
More about Milio's
Chocolate Chip Cookies image

HAMBURGERS

Graze Restaurant

1 South Pinckney Street, Madison

Avg 4 (1197 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookies$9.00
4 per order, baked to order | NF
Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies$9.00
4 per order, baked to order, Gluten-Free | NF
More about Graze Restaurant
Reeses Pieces Cookie image

 

Milio's

306 Junction Rd., Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Reeses Pieces Cookie$1.79
Salted Caramel Chocolate Chunk Cookie$1.79
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.79
More about Milio's
Reeses Pieces Cookie image

 

Milio's

116 Martin Luther King Blvd., Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Reeses Pieces Cookie$1.79
Salted Caramel Chocolate Chunk Cookie$1.79
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.79
More about Milio's
Item pic

PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS

Lucille

101 King St., Madison

Avg 4.2 (926 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Steel Pan Chocolate Chip Cookie$9.00
served with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
More about Lucille

