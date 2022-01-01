Cookies in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve cookies
Ancora
107 King Street, Madison
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
|Peanut Butter Cookie (GF)(VG)
|$3.25
|Kitchen Sink Cookie (GF)
|$3.50
*contains nuts*
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Ancora
611 N Sherman Ave, Madison
|Peanut Butter Cookie (GF)(VG)
|$3.25
|Kitchen Sink Cookie (GF)
|$3.50
*contains nuts*
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
Milio's
5534 Eastpark Blvd, Madison
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.79
|Salted Caramel Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$1.79
|Reeses Pieces Cookie
|$1.79
ORIGIN Breads
931 E. Main St. #1, Madison
|Sourdough Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$3.00
A classic all dressed up with organic spelt, rye and red fife flours from Meadowlark Organics, browned organic butter from Westby Creamery and Wm. Chocolate's organic dark chocolate.
|Double Chocolate Tahini Cookie
|$3.00
A collision of Wm. Chocolate dark chocolate and our house tahini butter makes for a damn fine cookie.
|Chocolate, Cherry, Pecan and Oat Sourdough Cookie
|$3.00
Crispy and chewy, these cookies are made with organic spelt, rye and red fife flours from Meadowlark Organics, browned organic butter from Westby Creamery, pecans from New Communities, unsweetened, dried Door County cherries, organic rolled oats, and Wm. Chocolate's organic dark chocolate.
SANDWICHES
Ancora
3318 University Ave, Madison
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
|Kitchen Sink Cookie (GF)
|$3.50
*contains nuts*
|Peanut Butter Cookie (GF)(VG)
|$3.25
TACOS
Migrants
2601 W Beltline Highway, Madison
|In House Made Cookies - All Vegan
|$2.95
In house made grommet cookies
Milio's
462 Commerce Drive, STE B, Madison
|Reeses Pieces Cookie
|$1.79
|Salted Caramel Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$1.79
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.79
Milio's
115 E Broadway, Monona
|Reeses Pieces Cookie
|$1.79
|Salted Caramel Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$1.79
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.79
Milio's
6698 Odana Road, Madison
|Reeses Pieces Cookie
|$1.79
|Salted Caramel Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$1.79
|Assorted Cookie
|$1.79
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS
Salads UP
439 N Frances, Madison
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.50
|M&M Cookie
|$1.50
Milio's
2145 Regent Street, Madison
|Reeses Pieces Cookie
|$1.79
|Salted Caramel Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$1.79
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.79
Milio's
377 E Campus Mall, Madison
|Reeses Pieces Cookie
|$1.79
|Salted Caramel Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$1.79
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.79
Marigold Kitchen
118 S Pinckney St, Madison
|Unfrosted Cookie
|$3.00
|Frosted Cookie
|$4.00
Milio's
2202 East Johnson St, Madison
|Reeses Pieces Cookie
|$1.79
|Assorted Cookie
|$1.79
|Salted Caramel Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$1.79
HAMBURGERS
Graze Restaurant
1 South Pinckney Street, Madison
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$9.00
4 per order, baked to order | NF
|Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$9.00
4 per order, baked to order, Gluten-Free | NF
Milio's
306 Junction Rd., Madison
|Reeses Pieces Cookie
|$1.79
|Salted Caramel Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$1.79
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.79
Milio's
116 Martin Luther King Blvd., Madison
|Reeses Pieces Cookie
|$1.79
|Salted Caramel Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$1.79
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.79