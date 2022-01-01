Country fried steaks in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve country fried steaks
More about Parkway Family Restaurant
Parkway Family Restaurant
1221 Ann St, Fitchburg
|Country Fried Steak & Eggs
|$12.99
Lightly breaded beef, fried and smothered in sausage gravy. Served with two eggs cooked to order, hash browns, or fruit and choice of toast or buttermilk pancakes.
More about Brothers Three Bar & Grill
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Brothers Three Bar & Grill
614 N Fair Oaks Ave, Madison
|Country Fried Steak
|$12.00
Includes, two eggs, toast, hash browns & our house-made gravy
|Country Fried Steak
|$15.00
Served with black pepper gravy. Includes soup or salad, choice of potato + a dinner roll