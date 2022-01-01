Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Country fried steaks in Madison

Madison restaurants that serve country fried steaks

Parkway Family Restaurant image

 

Parkway Family Restaurant

1221 Ann St, Fitchburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Country Fried Steak & Eggs$12.99
Lightly breaded beef, fried and smothered in sausage gravy. Served with two eggs cooked to order, hash browns, or fruit and choice of toast or buttermilk pancakes.
Brothers Three Bar & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Brothers Three Bar & Grill

614 N Fair Oaks Ave, Madison

Avg 4.6 (396 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Country Fried Steak$12.00
Includes, two eggs, toast, hash browns & our house-made gravy
Country Fried Steak$15.00
Served with black pepper gravy. Includes soup or salad, choice of potato + a dinner roll
