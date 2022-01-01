Crepes in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve crepes
More about Parkway Family Restaurant
Parkway Family Restaurant
1221 Ann St, Fitchburg
|Plain Crepes
|$7.49
|Nutella Banana Crepes
|$9.99
|Filled Crepes
|$8.99
Three crepes with choice of one (strawberries, blueberries, apples, cottage cheese.) 8.49. With bacon, sausage or ham. 10.49
More about Pancake Cafe Madison
Pancake Cafe Madison
724 S Gammon Road, Madison
|Western Crepe
|$10.99
Ham, onions, bell peppers and eggs topped with cheddar cheese and served with three potato pancakes.
|Blueberry & Sour Cream Crepes
|$10.99
Blueberries, sour cream and a dash of triple sec. Sprinkled with powdered sugar.
|Banana Crepes
|$10.99
Bananas, sour cream, cinnamon sugar and a dash of triple sec. Topped with banana apricot sauce and powdered sugar.
More about Pancake Cafe Nesbitt Rd
Pancake Cafe Nesbitt Rd
6220 NESBITT RD, Madison
|Single Plain Crepe
|$2.49
|Strawberry Crepes
|$11.49
Filled with freshly cut strawberries and topped with powdered sugar and tropical sauce.
|Very Berry Crepes
|$11.49
Blueberries, blackberries, raspberries and strawberries with whipped cream.
More about Original Pancake House
PANCAKES
Original Pancake House
5518 University Ave, Madison
|Mandarin Crepes
Rolled with mandarin orange segments. Dusted with powdered sugar and served with tropical syrup.
|Apple Crepe
|$8.00
One large crepe filled with diced apples, pecans, sour cream, Cointreau & cinnamon sugar. Served with apple syrup. This crepe is served cold.
|Continental Crepes
Rolled with sour cream and triple sec. Served with tropical syrup.