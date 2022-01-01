Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crepes in Madison

Madison restaurants that serve crepes

Parkway Family Restaurant image

 

Parkway Family Restaurant

1221 Ann St, Fitchburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Plain Crepes$7.49
Nutella Banana Crepes$9.99
Filled Crepes$8.99
Three crepes with choice of one (strawberries, blueberries, apples, cottage cheese.) 8.49. With bacon, sausage or ham. 10.49
More about Parkway Family Restaurant
Main pic

 

Pancake Cafe Madison

724 S Gammon Road, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Western Crepe$10.99
Ham, onions, bell peppers and eggs topped with cheddar cheese and served with three potato pancakes.
Blueberry & Sour Cream Crepes$10.99
Blueberries, sour cream and a dash of triple sec. Sprinkled with powdered sugar.
Banana Crepes$10.99
Bananas, sour cream, cinnamon sugar and a dash of triple sec. Topped with banana apricot sauce and powdered sugar.
More about Pancake Cafe Madison
Pancake Cafe Nesbitt Rd image

 

Pancake Cafe Nesbitt Rd

6220 NESBITT RD, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Single Plain Crepe$2.49
8oz Grilled Chicken Breast
Strawberry Crepes$11.49
Filled with freshly cut strawberries and topped with powdered sugar and tropical sauce.
Very Berry Crepes$11.49
Blueberries, blackberries, raspberries and strawberries with whipped cream.
More about Pancake Cafe Nesbitt Rd
Item pic

PANCAKES

Original Pancake House

5518 University Ave, Madison

Avg 4.6 (283 reviews)
Takeout
Mandarin Crepes
Rolled with mandarin orange segments. Dusted with powdered sugar and served with tropical syrup.
Apple Crepe$8.00
One large crepe filled with diced apples, pecans, sour cream, Cointreau & cinnamon sugar. Served with apple syrup. This crepe is served cold.
Continental Crepes
Rolled with sour cream and triple sec. Served with tropical syrup.
More about Original Pancake House

