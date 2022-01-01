Crispy chicken in Madison

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Quivey's Grove

6261 Nesbitt Rd, Fitchburg

Avg 4.8 (1426 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken$10.95
Hand battered crispy chicken breast strips.
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

6816 Odana Road, Madison

Avg 4.2 (480 reviews)
Crispy Chicken Premium$5.99
Parkway Family Restaurant image

 

Parkway Family Restaurant

1221 Ann St, Fitchburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Wrap$11.99
Crispy strips of chicken, mixed with lettuce, tomatoes and mozzarella cheese.
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Merchant

121 South Pinckney St, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
buttermilk fried chicken thighs, cayenne pepper, baby beet and kohlrabi coleslaw, dill pickles, aioli, served on brioche bun and your choice of farm field greens or fries w/ aioli*
Silver Eagle Bar & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Silver Eagle Bar & Grill

5805 Monona Drive, Monona

Avg 4.4 (743 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.99
Breaded chicken fillet with our buffalo sauce, mixed greens, diced red onions, tomatoes and bleu cheese crumbles in a flour tortilla. Substitute with grilled chicken fillet.
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

RED

316 W Washington Ave, Madison

Avg 4.9 (2610 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Half Chicken Roulade$31.00
Organic jidori, tsukune, sticky rice, spicy
demi-glace.
