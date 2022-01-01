Crispy chicken in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve crispy chicken
Quivey's Grove
6261 Nesbitt Rd, Fitchburg
|Crispy Chicken
|$10.95
Hand battered crispy chicken breast strips.
Parkway Family Restaurant
1221 Ann St, Fitchburg
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$11.99
Crispy strips of chicken, mixed with lettuce, tomatoes and mozzarella cheese.
Merchant
121 South Pinckney St, Madison
|Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
buttermilk fried chicken thighs, cayenne pepper, baby beet and kohlrabi coleslaw, dill pickles, aioli, served on brioche bun and your choice of farm field greens or fries w/ aioli*
Silver Eagle Bar & Grill
5805 Monona Drive, Monona
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.99
Breaded chicken fillet with our buffalo sauce, mixed greens, diced red onions, tomatoes and bleu cheese crumbles in a flour tortilla. Substitute with grilled chicken fillet.