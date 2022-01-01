Crispy chicken wraps in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve crispy chicken wraps
Parkway Family Restaurant
1221 Ann St, Fitchburg
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$11.99
Crispy strips of chicken, mixed with lettuce, tomatoes and mozzarella cheese.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Silver Eagle Bar & Grill
5805 Monona Drive, Monona
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.99
Breaded chicken fillet with our buffalo sauce, mixed greens, diced red onions, tomatoes and bleu cheese crumbles in a flour tortilla. Substitute with grilled chicken fillet.