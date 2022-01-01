Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Madison

Madison restaurants
Madison restaurants that serve croissants

Item pic

 

ORIGIN Breads

931 E. Main St. #1, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sourdough Croissant (wheat & spelt)$4.00
These long-fermented and 100% naturally leavened sourdough croissants are made with organic whole wheat and spelt flours from Meadowlark Organics, organic milk from Sassy Cow Creamery, organic butter from Organic Valley and organic, unrefined whole cane sugar.
Pecan Croissant$4.75
These long-fermented and 100% naturally leavened sourdough croissants are made with organic wheat and spelt flours from Meadowlark Organics, organic milk from Sassy Cow Creamery, organic butter from Organic Valley, organic and unrefined whole cane sugar. We fill and top these with a house-made pecan frangipane.
Cashew Croissant$4.75
These long-fermented and 100% naturally leavened sourdough croissants are made with organic wheat, spelt and rye flours from Meadowlark Organics, organic milk from Sassy Cow Creamery, organic butter from Organic Valley, organic and unrefined whole cane sugar. We fill and top these with a house-made cashew frangipane.
More about ORIGIN Breads
Item pic

TACOS

Migrants

2601 W Beltline Highway, Madison

Avg 4 (76 reviews)
Takeout
Colectivo Almond Croissant$3.95
The rich buttery croissant you love, filled with a whipped almond cream and dusted with powdered sugar.
More about Migrants
Java Den At 1022 image

 

Java Den At 1022

1022 W Johnson St, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$3.55
Almond Croissant$3.79
Croissant$2.84
More about Java Den At 1022

