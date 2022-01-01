Croissants in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve croissants
ORIGIN Breads
931 E. Main St. #1, Madison
|Sourdough Croissant (wheat & spelt)
|$4.00
These long-fermented and 100% naturally leavened sourdough croissants are made with organic whole wheat and spelt flours from Meadowlark Organics, organic milk from Sassy Cow Creamery, organic butter from Organic Valley and organic, unrefined whole cane sugar.
|Pecan Croissant
|$4.75
These long-fermented and 100% naturally leavened sourdough croissants are made with organic wheat and spelt flours from Meadowlark Organics, organic milk from Sassy Cow Creamery, organic butter from Organic Valley, organic and unrefined whole cane sugar. We fill and top these with a house-made pecan frangipane.
|Cashew Croissant
|$4.75
These long-fermented and 100% naturally leavened sourdough croissants are made with organic wheat, spelt and rye flours from Meadowlark Organics, organic milk from Sassy Cow Creamery, organic butter from Organic Valley, organic and unrefined whole cane sugar. We fill and top these with a house-made cashew frangipane.
Migrants
2601 W Beltline Highway, Madison
|Colectivo Almond Croissant
|$3.95
The rich buttery croissant you love, filled with a whipped almond cream and dusted with powdered sugar.