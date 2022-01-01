Curry in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve curry
More about Tavernakaya | Umami
SUSHI
Tavernakaya | Umami
27 E Main St, Madison
|Curry CHICKEN
|$11.00
fried chicken cutlet, carrots, potatoes, onions, Japanese curry, rice
|Side Curry Sauce
|$3.00
|Curry Tofu Bento
|$13.00
More about FreshFin
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • POKE
FreshFin
502 University Ave, Madison
|Curry Coconut
Shrimp (or Chicken), Mango, Carrot, Cilantro, Toasted Coconut, Crispy Onion, Curry Aioli, Scallion, Sesame Seed
More about Sa-Bai Thong
Sa-Bai Thong
6802 Odana Rd, Madison
|45B. Roast Duck Curry **
|$16.95
Red curry sauce with boneless roast duck, bamboo shoot, grape, tomato, red pepper, pineapple and basil.
|44B. Squash Curry **
|$15.45
Red curry with squash, red pepper, bamboo shoot, basil and tofu.
|41B. Mixed Vegetable Curry
|$15.45
Yellow curry sauce with broccoli, potato, carrot, zucchini, onion and tofu.
More about Ahan
Ahan
2262 Winnebago St., Madison
|Green Curry
|$14.00
chicken or tofu, coconut milk, lemongrass, ginger, garlic, cilantro, onion, bamboo, bok choy, Thai eggplant, lime, scallion, pickled pepper, pea shoots, jasmine rice (M-VE, GS, M-GF, NF, DF)
Acronym Key -
DF: Dairy Free
GF: Gluten Free
M-GF: Modifiable Gluten Free
GS: Gluten Sensitive
NF: Nut Free
P: Pescatarian
V: Vegetarian
VE: Vegan
M-VE: Modifiable Vegan
|Coconut Red Curry
|$11.00
chicken or tofu, carrots, onion, squash, mushroom, bok Choy, bamboo, scallions, fried shallot, lime, jasmine rice (M-VE, NF, GF, DF)
Acronym Key -
DF: Dairy Free
GF: Gluten Free
M-GF: Modifiable Gluten Free
GS: Gluten Sensitive
NF: Nut Free
P: Pescatarian
V: Vegetarian
VE: Vegan
M-VE: Modifiable Vegan
|Red Curry Udon
|$14.00
chicken or tofu, udon noodles, coconut red curry, roasted squash, local mushroom blend, onion, cherry tomatoes, toasted coconut, Thai chili flake, cilantro, scallion, lime wedge (NF, DF, M-VE)
Acronym Key -
DF: Dairy Free
GF: Gluten Free
M-GF: Modifiable Gluten Free
GS: Gluten Sensitive
NF: Nut Free
P: Pescatarian
V: Vegetarian
VE: Vegan
M-VE: Modifiable Vegan
More about Marigold Kitchen
Marigold Kitchen
118 S Pinckney St, Madison
|Red Curried Squash and Glass Noodle Wrap
|$13.00
toasted peanuts, cucumber salsa, shaved carrot, red cabbage, spring mix; minted honey vinaigrette and flour tortilla (vegan)
More about Monsoon Siam 2
Monsoon Siam 2
2045 Atwood Ave unit 109, Madison
|Panang Curry (GF)
|$12.00
Choice of meat cooked with special panang curry sauce with red bell peppers and basil leaf.
|Red Curry (GF)
|$12.00
Choice of meat cooked with traditional style curry bamboo shoots, basil, jalapeno, and red bell peppers.
|Squash Curry (GF)
|$14.00
Steamed squash, choice of meat cooked with green or red curry, red pepper, and basil.