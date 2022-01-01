Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Madison

Madison restaurants
Madison restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

SUSHI

Tavernakaya | Umami

27 E Main St, Madison

Avg 4.4 (2268 reviews)
Takeout
Curry CHICKEN$11.00
fried chicken cutlet, carrots, potatoes, onions, Japanese curry, rice
Side Curry Sauce$3.00
Curry Tofu Bento$13.00
Curry Coconut image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • POKE

FreshFin

502 University Ave, Madison

Avg 4.6 (759 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Coconut
Shrimp (or Chicken), Mango, Carrot, Cilantro, Toasted Coconut, Crispy Onion, Curry Aioli, Scallion, Sesame Seed
Item pic

 

Sa-Bai Thong

6802 Odana Rd, Madison

Avg 3.7 (233 reviews)
Takeout
45B. Roast Duck Curry **$16.95
Red curry sauce with boneless roast duck, bamboo shoot, grape, tomato, red pepper, pineapple and basil.
44B. Squash Curry **$15.45
Red curry with squash, red pepper, bamboo shoot, basil and tofu.
41B. Mixed Vegetable Curry$15.45
Yellow curry sauce with broccoli, potato, carrot, zucchini, onion and tofu.
Green Curry image

 

Ahan

2262 Winnebago St., Madison

Avg 4 (38 reviews)
Takeout
Green Curry$14.00
chicken or tofu, coconut milk, lemongrass, ginger, garlic, cilantro, onion, bamboo, bok choy, Thai eggplant, lime, scallion, pickled pepper, pea shoots, jasmine rice (M-VE, GS, M-GF, NF, DF)
Acronym Key -
DF: Dairy Free
GF: Gluten Free
M-GF: Modifiable Gluten Free
GS: Gluten Sensitive
NF: Nut Free
P: Pescatarian
V: Vegetarian
VE: Vegan
M-VE: Modifiable Vegan
Coconut Red Curry$11.00
chicken or tofu, carrots, onion, squash, mushroom, bok Choy, bamboo, scallions, fried shallot, lime, jasmine rice (M-VE, NF, GF, DF)
Acronym Key -
DF: Dairy Free
GF: Gluten Free
M-GF: Modifiable Gluten Free
GS: Gluten Sensitive
NF: Nut Free
P: Pescatarian
V: Vegetarian
VE: Vegan
M-VE: Modifiable Vegan
Red Curry Udon$14.00
chicken or tofu, udon noodles, coconut red curry, roasted squash, local mushroom blend, onion, cherry tomatoes, toasted coconut, Thai chili flake, cilantro, scallion, lime wedge (NF, DF, M-VE)
Acronym Key -
DF: Dairy Free
GF: Gluten Free
M-GF: Modifiable Gluten Free
GS: Gluten Sensitive
NF: Nut Free
P: Pescatarian
V: Vegetarian
VE: Vegan
M-VE: Modifiable Vegan
Item pic

 

Marigold Kitchen

118 S Pinckney St, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Red Curried Squash and Glass Noodle Wrap$13.00
toasted peanuts, cucumber salsa, shaved carrot, red cabbage, spring mix; minted honey vinaigrette and flour tortilla (vegan)
Monsoon Siam 2 image

 

Monsoon Siam 2

2045 Atwood Ave unit 109, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Panang Curry (GF)$12.00
Choice of meat cooked with special panang curry sauce with red bell peppers and basil leaf.
Red Curry (GF)$12.00
Choice of meat cooked with traditional style curry bamboo shoots, basil, jalapeno, and red bell peppers.
Squash Curry (GF)$14.00
Steamed squash, choice of meat cooked with green or red curry, red pepper, and basil.
