Dumplings in Madison

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
357 Price Pl, Madison
|Szechuan Style Dumplings
|$12.00
Pan seared pork dumplings, scallion, chili oil
Jacknife
1046 East Washington Avenue, Madison
|VEGETABLE DUMPLINGS
|$6.00
shiitake, cabbage, carrot. served with soy vinegar (vegan)
|SHRIMP DUMPLINGS
|$7.00
served with xo sauce
|PORK DUMPLINGS
|$10.00
served with aromatic soy *filling contains oyster sauce
Morris Ramen Madison
106 KING STREET, MADISON
|Pork and Mustard Green Dumplings
|$10.00
Ahan
2262 Winnebago St., Madison
|Pork Dumpling (6pc)
|$9.00
Enos Farm pork, ginger, cabbage, garlic, scallion, ponzu (DF, NF)
Acronym Key -
DF: Dairy Free
GF: Gluten Free
M-GF: Modifiable Gluten Free
GS: Gluten Sensitive
NF: Nut Free
P: Pescatarian
V: Vegetarian
VE: Vegan
M-VE: Modifiable Vegan
|Special: Dumpling Soup
|$14.00
Pork dumplings (5pc), chicken broth, baby bok choy, sesame oil, chili oil (served on side), crispy garlic, and scallions. (NF, DF)