Egg rolls in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve egg rolls
More about Sa-Bai Thong
Sa-Bai Thong
6802 Odana Rd, Madison
|2. Egg Roll
|$3.45
Ground chicken and mixed vegetable wrapped with egg roll skin, served golden brown with house sauce.
More about Ahan
Ahan
2262 Winnebago St., Madison
|Vegetable Egg Rolls (2pc)
|$7.00
Beet, tofu, cabbage, mushroom, carrot, bean thread noodles, sweet & sour (V, DF, NF)
Acronym Key -
DF: Dairy Free
GF: Gluten Free
M-GF: Modifiable Gluten Free
GS: Gluten Sensitive
NF: Nut Free
P: Pescatarian
V: Vegetarian
VE: Vegan
M-VE: Modifiable Vegan
|Lao Egg Roll (Pork) (2pc)
|$7.00
Enos farm ground pork, cabbage, carrots, potatoes, vermicelli noodles, scallion, ginger, garlic, nước chấm (DF, NF)
Acronym Key -
DF: Dairy Free
GF: Gluten Free
M-GF: Modifiable Gluten Free
GS: Gluten Sensitive
NF: Nut Free
P: Pescatarian
V: Vegetarian
VE: Vegan
M-VE: Modifiable Vegan