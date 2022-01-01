Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Madison

Go
Madison restaurants
Toast

Madison restaurants that serve egg rolls

2. Egg Roll image

 

Sa-Bai Thong

6802 Odana Rd, Madison

Avg 3.7 (233 reviews)
Takeout
2. Egg Roll$3.45
Ground chicken and mixed vegetable wrapped with egg roll skin, served golden brown with house sauce.
More about Sa-Bai Thong
Vegetable Egg Rolls (2pc) image

 

Ahan

2262 Winnebago St., Madison

Avg 4 (38 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetable Egg Rolls (2pc)$7.00
Beet, tofu, cabbage, mushroom, carrot, bean thread noodles, sweet & sour (V, DF, NF)
Acronym Key -
DF: Dairy Free
GF: Gluten Free
M-GF: Modifiable Gluten Free
GS: Gluten Sensitive
NF: Nut Free
P: Pescatarian
V: Vegetarian
VE: Vegan
M-VE: Modifiable Vegan
Lao Egg Roll (Pork) (2pc)$7.00
Enos farm ground pork, cabbage, carrots, potatoes, vermicelli noodles, scallion, ginger, garlic, nước chấm (DF, NF)
Acronym Key -
DF: Dairy Free
GF: Gluten Free
M-GF: Modifiable Gluten Free
GS: Gluten Sensitive
NF: Nut Free
P: Pescatarian
V: Vegetarian
VE: Vegan
M-VE: Modifiable Vegan
More about Ahan

Browse other tasty dishes in Madison

Banana Smoothies

Shrimp Tacos

Mushroom Burgers

Kale Salad

Shrimp Tempura Rolls

Steak Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken Wraps

Gnocchi

Map

More near Madison to explore

Verona

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Sun Prairie

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Edgerton

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Middleton

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Oregon

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Mount Horeb

No reviews yet

Waunakee

No reviews yet

Sauk City

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

De Forest

Avg 4.6 (1 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Madison

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1326 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (547 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston