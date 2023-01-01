Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in Madison

Madison restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Settle Down Tavern

117 S Pinckney St, Madison

Avg 4.5 (58 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Sandwich (fish :)$13.00
FISH FRY FRIDAYS - NOW AVAILABLE WEDNESDAYS TOO!
Ahhh...welcome to Wisconsin. Settle Down Lager-battered and fried Alaskan Cod, tartare sauce, peppadew relish, pickled jalapeno and lime coleslaw on a pleasant potato bun. (Can be done without the bun!)
As John Steinbeck once said, "I remembered not that I had been told Wisconsin is a lovely state, but the telling had not prepared me. It was a magic day."
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Ollie's - 2951 Triverton Pike

2951 Triverton Pike, Fitchburg

Avg 4.2 (1415 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Sandwich$13.00
Fried cod, cabbage slaw, pickles, and tartar on a potato bun (GFO)
