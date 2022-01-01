Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Madison

Madison restaurants
Madison restaurants that serve fish tacos

Luchador Tequila & Taco Bar image

 

Luchador Tequila & Taco Bar

558 State Street, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Fish Taco$4.50
More about Luchador Tequila & Taco Bar
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

357 Price Pl, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Jaime's Fish Tacos$13.50
Cornmeal-breaded fried tilapia, salsa fresca, cilantro, romaine, chipotle mayo, served with cilantro rice, black beans, side of chipotle bbq and habanero hellfire sauces
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

North and South Seafood & Smokehouse

6604 Mineral Point Rd, Madison

Avg 4.5 (864 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
2 Fish Tacos$12.00
3 Fish Tacos$15.00
3 Flour tortillas. Hand battered haddock, jalapeño vinegar slaw, pico de gallo, pickled red onions, chipotle sour cream. With chips & housemade salsa.
More about North and South Seafood & Smokehouse
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

123 E Doty Street, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jaime's Fish Tacos$13.50
Cornmeal-breaded fried tilapia, salsa fresca, cilantro, romaine, chipotle mayo, served with cilantro rice, black beans, side of chipotle bbq and habanero hellfire sauces
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

876 Jupiter Dr, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Jaime's Fish Tacos$13.50
Cornmeal-breaded fried tilapia, salsa fresca, cilantro, romaine, chipotle mayo, served with cilantro rice, black beans, side of chipotle bbq and habanero hellfire sauces
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

2980 Cahill Main, Fitchburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Jaime's Fish Tacos$13.50
Cornmeal-breaded fried tilapia, salsa fresca, cilantro, romaine, chipotle mayo, served with cilantro rice, black beans, side of chipotle bbq and habanero hellfire sauces
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
Fish Tacos image

 

Buck and Honey's

800 W. Broadway, Monona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
1/2 Fish Taco$14.00
Fish Tacos$16.00
grilled tilapia, chipotle sour cream, Napa cabbage and chili lime vinaigrette on two, 50% corn 50% flour tortillas, served with one side
More about Buck and Honey's

