Fish tacos in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve fish tacos
Luchador Tequila & Taco Bar
558 State Street, Madison
|Crispy Fish Taco
|$4.50
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
357 Price Pl, Madison
|Jaime's Fish Tacos
|$13.50
Cornmeal-breaded fried tilapia, salsa fresca, cilantro, romaine, chipotle mayo, served with cilantro rice, black beans, side of chipotle bbq and habanero hellfire sauces
North and South Seafood & Smokehouse
6604 Mineral Point Rd, Madison
|2 Fish Tacos
|$12.00
|3 Fish Tacos
|$15.00
3 Flour tortillas. Hand battered haddock, jalapeño vinegar slaw, pico de gallo, pickled red onions, chipotle sour cream. With chips & housemade salsa.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
123 E Doty Street, Madison
|Jaime's Fish Tacos
|$13.50
Cornmeal-breaded fried tilapia, salsa fresca, cilantro, romaine, chipotle mayo, served with cilantro rice, black beans, side of chipotle bbq and habanero hellfire sauces
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
876 Jupiter Dr, Madison
|Jaime's Fish Tacos
|$13.50
Cornmeal-breaded fried tilapia, salsa fresca, cilantro, romaine, chipotle mayo, served with cilantro rice, black beans, side of chipotle bbq and habanero hellfire sauces
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
2980 Cahill Main, Fitchburg
|Jaime's Fish Tacos
|$13.50
Cornmeal-breaded fried tilapia, salsa fresca, cilantro, romaine, chipotle mayo, served with cilantro rice, black beans, side of chipotle bbq and habanero hellfire sauces