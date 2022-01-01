Flat iron steaks in Madison

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

ENO VINO image

 

ENO VINO

601 Junction Road, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
GRILLED MARINATED FLAT IRON STEAK$34.00
sauce diane, grilled ciabatta, wilted greens, sautéed mushrooms, cipollini
Liliana's Restaurant image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Liliana's Restaurant

2951 Triverton Pike, Fitchburg

Avg 4.2 (1415 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Flat Iron Steak$29.00
Dreamy 280 farms flat iron steak, sous vide, and pan seared. Topped with brown butter hen of the woods mushrooms, and served with roasted broccolini and bacon cheddar mash (GF)
