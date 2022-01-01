Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Madison

Go
Madison restaurants
Toast

Madison restaurants that serve french fries

Parkway Family Restaurant image

 

Parkway Family Restaurant

1221 Ann St, Fitchburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$2.99
More about Parkway Family Restaurant
North and South Seafood & Smokehouse image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

North and South Seafood & Smokehouse

6604 Mineral Point Rd, Madison

Avg 4.5 (864 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Fries$3.50
More about North and South Seafood & Smokehouse
Fries image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Harmony Bar and Grill

2201 Atwood Ave, Madison

Avg 4.5 (659 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$7.00
French Fries Half Order$3.50
More about Harmony Bar and Grill
Gates and Brovi image

 

Gates and Brovi

3502 Monroe Street, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRENCH FRIES$4.50
French fries
More about Gates and Brovi
Lucky's 1313 Brew Pub image

 

Lucky's 1313 Brew Pub

1313 Regent Street, Madison

Avg 3.5 (50 reviews)
Takeout
Natural-Cut French Fries$3.00
More about Lucky's 1313 Brew Pub
French Fries Reg (gf) image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

SETTLE DOWN TAVERN

117 S Pinckney St, Madison

Avg 4.5 (58 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries Reg (gf)$4.50
French fries. Gluten free! Do they need a description? They don't need a description. They need dipping sauce! Ours are served with ketchup and paprika mayo and free high fives.
Allergies: Eggs, Nightshade (both in mayo)
French Fries Lg (gf)$8.00
Big time order of fries whooooooo! Ours are served with ketchup and paprika mayo and free high fives.
Allergies: Eggs, Nightshade (both in mayo)
More about SETTLE DOWN TAVERN
Item pic

 

Buck and Honey's

800 W. Broadway, Monona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Fry Dippers$5.00
More about Buck and Honey's
Kosharie image

WRAPS • HOAGIES • FRENCH FRIES

Kosharie

1437 Regent St, Madison

Avg 4.4 (103 reviews)
French Fries$2.45
More about Kosharie

Browse other tasty dishes in Madison

Mac And Cheese

Cheese Pizza

Boneless Wings

Turkey Clubs

Potstickers

Mushroom Burgers

Thai Coffee

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Madison to explore

Verona

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Sun Prairie

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Edgerton

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Middleton

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Oregon

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Mount Horeb

No reviews yet

Waunakee

No reviews yet

Sauk City

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

De Forest

Avg 4.6 (1 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Madison

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1326 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (547 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston