French fries in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve french fries
More about Parkway Family Restaurant
Parkway Family Restaurant
1221 Ann St, Fitchburg
|French Fries
|$2.99
More about North and South Seafood & Smokehouse
SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
North and South Seafood & Smokehouse
6604 Mineral Point Rd, Madison
|French Fries
|$3.50
More about Harmony Bar and Grill
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Harmony Bar and Grill
2201 Atwood Ave, Madison
|French Fries
|$7.00
|French Fries Half Order
|$3.50
More about Lucky's 1313 Brew Pub
Lucky's 1313 Brew Pub
1313 Regent Street, Madison
|Natural-Cut French Fries
|$3.00
More about SETTLE DOWN TAVERN
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
SETTLE DOWN TAVERN
117 S Pinckney St, Madison
|French Fries Reg (gf)
|$4.50
French fries. Gluten free! Do they need a description? They don't need a description. They need dipping sauce! Ours are served with ketchup and paprika mayo and free high fives.
Allergies: Eggs, Nightshade (both in mayo)
|French Fries Lg (gf)
|$8.00
Big time order of fries whooooooo! Ours are served with ketchup and paprika mayo and free high fives.
Allergies: Eggs, Nightshade (both in mayo)
More about Kosharie
WRAPS • HOAGIES • FRENCH FRIES
Kosharie
1437 Regent St, Madison
|French Fries
|$2.45