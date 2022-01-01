Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Madison

Madison restaurants
Toast

Madison restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

 

Ancora

107 King Street, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Churro French Toast Dippers$11.00
Challah french toast sticks tossed in cinnamon sugar, served with blackberry chocolate sauce + maple syrup. (v)
More about Ancora
Parkway Family Restaurant image

 

Parkway Family Restaurant

1221 Ann St, Fitchburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Homestyle Cinnamon French Toast$9.99
Four slices of cinnamon bread, battered and grilled. Served with two eggs cooked to order, and bacon or sausage.
French Toast$6.99
Two slices of Texas French toast. 5.99 with bacon, sausage, or ham. 7.99
More about Parkway Family Restaurant
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Ancora

611 N Sherman Ave, Madison

Avg 4 (15 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Churro French Toast Dippers$11.00
Challah French toast sticks tossed in cinnamon sugar, served with blackberry chocolate sauce + maple syrup. (v)
More about Ancora
Main pic

 

Pancake Cafe Madison

724 S Gammon Road, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blueberry Blitz French Toast$11.99
Stuffed with blueberries and Creme and topped with powdered sugar.
Chocolate Lover's French Toast$11.99
Topped with chocolate sauce, chocolate chips, powdered sugar and whipped cream
Cinnamon-Stuffed Stuffed French Toast$11.99
Topped with a powdered sugar glaze and cinnamon sugar.
More about Pancake Cafe Madison
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Ancora

3318 University Ave, Madison

Avg 4.1 (192 reviews)
Takeout
Churro French Toast Dippers$11.00
Challah French toast sticks tossed in cinnamon sugar, served with blackberry chocolate sauce + maple syrup. (v)
More about Ancora
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES

Crema Cafe

4124 Monona Dr, Madison

Avg 4.6 (510 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast$9.50
Baguette Bread Grilled Golden Brown topped with Orange Mascarpone and Fresh Berries. Served with Maple Syrp
More about Crema Cafe
Pancake Cafe Nesbitt Rd image

 

Pancake Cafe Nesbitt Rd

6220 NESBITT RD, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Banana Lover's French Toast$11.99
Stuffed with a blend of bananas, sour cream, whole cream and a dash of triple sec and topped with bananas and our tropical sauce.
Blueberry Blitz French Toast$11.99
Stuffed with blueberries and Creme and topped with powdered sugar.
Half-Order French Toast$6.99
Half order of thick, white or wheat bread served plain or with powdered sugar.
More about Pancake Cafe Nesbitt Rd
Gates and Brovi image

 

Gates and Brovi

3502 Monroe Street, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast$13.00
Door County cherries, lemon cream, toasted almonds
Kids French Toast$5.00
More about Gates and Brovi
Item pic

PANCAKES

Original Pancake House

5518 University Ave, Madison

Avg 4.6 (283 reviews)
Takeout
Junior French Toast$5.25
2 pieces of thick cut sourdough bread.
French Toast Combo Plate$9.50
Three pieces of French toast, one egg any style and a choice of one of the following: two strips of bacon, two sausage links, or one sausage patty. (Substitutions and drink extra)
French Toast
Sourdough French bread dipped in an egg batter with a touch of almond essence. Dusted with powdered sugar.
More about Original Pancake House
Item pic

 

Marigold Kitchen

118 S Pinckney St, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast$12.00
brioche, toasted almonds, pastry cream, triple-berry almond puree, fresh berries
More about Marigold Kitchen
Item pic

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Conrad's

563 State St, Madison

Avg 4.7 (1155 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
6pc French Toast Sticks$4.99
More about Conrad's
Buck and Honey's image

 

Buck and Honey's

800 W. Broadway, Monona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Toast$15.00
Grilled golden brown and served with maple cinnamon sausage patties or bacon.
Kids French Toast$8.00
More about Buck and Honey's

