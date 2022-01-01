French toast in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve french toast
Ancora
107 King Street, Madison
|Churro French Toast Dippers
|$11.00
Challah french toast sticks tossed in cinnamon sugar, served with blackberry chocolate sauce + maple syrup. (v)
Parkway Family Restaurant
1221 Ann St, Fitchburg
|Homestyle Cinnamon French Toast
|$9.99
Four slices of cinnamon bread, battered and grilled. Served with two eggs cooked to order, and bacon or sausage.
|French Toast
|$6.99
Two slices of Texas French toast. 5.99 with bacon, sausage, or ham. 7.99
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Ancora
611 N Sherman Ave, Madison
|Churro French Toast Dippers
|$11.00
Challah French toast sticks tossed in cinnamon sugar, served with blackberry chocolate sauce + maple syrup. (v)
Pancake Cafe Madison
724 S Gammon Road, Madison
|Blueberry Blitz French Toast
|$11.99
Stuffed with blueberries and Creme and topped with powdered sugar.
|Chocolate Lover's French Toast
|$11.99
Topped with chocolate sauce, chocolate chips, powdered sugar and whipped cream
|Cinnamon-Stuffed Stuffed French Toast
|$11.99
Topped with a powdered sugar glaze and cinnamon sugar.
SANDWICHES
Ancora
3318 University Ave, Madison
|Churro French Toast Dippers
|$11.00
Challah French toast sticks tossed in cinnamon sugar, served with blackberry chocolate sauce + maple syrup. (v)
SANDWICHES
Crema Cafe
4124 Monona Dr, Madison
|French Toast
|$9.50
Baguette Bread Grilled Golden Brown topped with Orange Mascarpone and Fresh Berries. Served with Maple Syrp
Pancake Cafe Nesbitt Rd
6220 NESBITT RD, Madison
|Banana Lover's French Toast
|$11.99
Stuffed with a blend of bananas, sour cream, whole cream and a dash of triple sec and topped with bananas and our tropical sauce.
|Blueberry Blitz French Toast
|$11.99
Stuffed with blueberries and Creme and topped with powdered sugar.
|Half-Order French Toast
|$6.99
Half order of thick, white or wheat bread served plain or with powdered sugar.
Gates and Brovi
3502 Monroe Street, Madison
|French Toast
|$13.00
Door County cherries, lemon cream, toasted almonds
|Kids French Toast
|$5.00
PANCAKES
Original Pancake House
5518 University Ave, Madison
|Junior French Toast
|$5.25
2 pieces of thick cut sourdough bread.
|French Toast Combo Plate
|$9.50
Three pieces of French toast, one egg any style and a choice of one of the following: two strips of bacon, two sausage links, or one sausage patty. (Substitutions and drink extra)
|French Toast
Sourdough French bread dipped in an egg batter with a touch of almond essence. Dusted with powdered sugar.
Marigold Kitchen
118 S Pinckney St, Madison
|French Toast
|$12.00
brioche, toasted almonds, pastry cream, triple-berry almond puree, fresh berries
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Conrad's
563 State St, Madison
|6pc French Toast Sticks
|$4.99