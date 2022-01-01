Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Madison

Madison restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Merchant

121 South Pinckney St, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
buttermilk fried chicken thighs, cayenne pepper, baby beet and kohlrabi coleslaw, dill pickles, aioli, served on brioche bun and your choice of farm field greens or fries w/ aioli*
More about Merchant
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

SETTLE DOWN TAVERN

117 S Pinckney St, Madison

Avg 4.5 (58 reviews)
Takeout
Aji Verde Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
NEW! ONLY AVAILABLE TUESDAYS! Alden Hills Farm (Walworth, WI) pasture-raised chicken battered and fried. Tossed with Peri Peri dust and served with aji verde (a zippy green sauce) and an apple & cabbage slaw on our potato bun. Sha-zam!!!
More about SETTLE DOWN TAVERN

