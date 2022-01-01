Fried chicken sandwiches in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
Merchant
121 South Pinckney St, Madison
|Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
buttermilk fried chicken thighs, cayenne pepper, baby beet and kohlrabi coleslaw, dill pickles, aioli, served on brioche bun and your choice of farm field greens or fries w/ aioli*
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
SETTLE DOWN TAVERN
117 S Pinckney St, Madison
|Aji Verde Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
NEW! ONLY AVAILABLE TUESDAYS! Alden Hills Farm (Walworth, WI) pasture-raised chicken battered and fried. Tossed with Peri Peri dust and served with aji verde (a zippy green sauce) and an apple & cabbage slaw on our potato bun. Sha-zam!!!