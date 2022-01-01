Fried rice in Madison
Tavernakaya | Umami
27 E Main St, Madison
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$12.00
chicken, broccoli, red peppers, bean sprouts, egg, scallions (please no substitutions)
|Steak Fried Rice
|$13.00
flank steak, broccoli, red peppers, bean sprouts, egg, scallions (no substitutions)
|Bacon & Egg Fried Rice
|$12.00
Nueske’s bacon, onions, bean sprouts, egg, scallions (please no substitutions)
Sa-Bai Thong
6802 Odana Rd, Madison
|75. Curry Fried Rice **
|$11.95
Fried rice with red curry paste, basil, bamboo shoot, onion, cilantro, mushroom, red and green pepper.
|SP2. Mango Fried Rice
|$15.95
Fried rice with shrimp, chicken, egg, mango, carrots, onions, basil, curry powder, red and green peppers.
|74. Veggie Fried Rice
|$11.95
Fried rice with pea pods, green pea, cabbage, onion, cilantro, tomato, bean sprouts and egg.
Ahan
2262 Winnebago St., Madison
|Basil Fried Rice
|$11.00
Chicken or tofu, jasmine rice, egg, scallion, Thai basil, ginger, garlic, cucumber, fried shallot, lime (NF, DF, GF, M-VE)
Acronym Key -
DF: Dairy Free
GF: Gluten Free
M-GF: Modifiable Gluten Free
GS: Gluten Sensitive
NF: Nut Free
P: Pescatarian
V: Vegetarian
VE: Vegan
M-VE: Modifiable Vegan