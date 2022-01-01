Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Madison

Go
Madison restaurants
Toast

Madison restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

SUSHI

Tavernakaya | Umami

27 E Main St, Madison

Avg 4.4 (2268 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fried Rice$12.00
chicken, broccoli, red peppers, bean sprouts, egg, scallions (please no substitutions)
Steak Fried Rice$13.00
flank steak, broccoli, red peppers, bean sprouts, egg, scallions (no substitutions)
Bacon & Egg Fried Rice$12.00
Nueske’s bacon, onions, bean sprouts, egg, scallions (please no substitutions)
More about Tavernakaya | Umami
Item pic

 

Sa-Bai Thong

6802 Odana Rd, Madison

Avg 3.7 (233 reviews)
Takeout
75. Curry Fried Rice **$11.95
Fried rice with red curry paste, basil, bamboo shoot, onion, cilantro, mushroom, red and green pepper.
SP2. Mango Fried Rice$15.95
Fried rice with shrimp, chicken, egg, mango, carrots, onions, basil, curry powder, red and green peppers.
74. Veggie Fried Rice$11.95
Fried rice with pea pods, green pea, cabbage, onion, cilantro, tomato, bean sprouts and egg.
More about Sa-Bai Thong
Item pic

 

Ahan

2262 Winnebago St., Madison

Avg 4 (38 reviews)
Takeout
Basil Fried Rice$11.00
Chicken or tofu, jasmine rice, egg, scallion, Thai basil, ginger, garlic, cucumber, fried shallot, lime (NF, DF, GF, M-VE)
Acronym Key -
DF: Dairy Free
GF: Gluten Free
M-GF: Modifiable Gluten Free
GS: Gluten Sensitive
NF: Nut Free
P: Pescatarian
V: Vegetarian
VE: Vegan
M-VE: Modifiable Vegan
More about Ahan
Monsoon Siam 2 image

 

Monsoon Siam 2

2045 Atwood Ave unit 109, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE$13.00
White rice stir-fried with yellow curry powder, pineapple, peas, tomatoes, onions, carrots, and cashew nuts.
More about Monsoon Siam 2

Browse other tasty dishes in Madison

Shrimp Salad

Wontons

Sliders

Thai Coffee

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Croissants

Turkey Melts

Chicken Parmesan

Map

More near Madison to explore

Verona

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Sun Prairie

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Edgerton

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Middleton

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Oregon

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Mount Horeb

No reviews yet

Waunakee

No reviews yet

Sauk City

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

De Forest

Avg 4.6 (1 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Madison

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1326 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (547 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston