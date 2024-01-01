Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried zucchini in Madison

Go
Madison restaurants
Toast

Madison restaurants that serve fried zucchini

Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Ancora - Maple Bluff

611 N Sherman Ave, Madison

Avg 4 (15 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Zucchini Sammie$11.00
fried breaded zucchini, mozzarella cheese, roasted red pepper marinara, arugula, sausage, fried egg, and ciabatta roll. (sub veggie sausage +$1) Make it a meal by adding a side of potatoes or greens!
More about Ancora - Maple Bluff
Bonfyre American Grille image

 

Bonfyre American Grille

2601 W BELTLINE HWY, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Zucchini Fries$9.00
vegetarian
More about Bonfyre American Grille
Item pic

 

Ancora - Downtown

107 King Street, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Zucchini Sammie$11.00
fried breaded zucchini, mozzarella cheese, roasted red pepper marinara, arugula, sausage, fried egg, and ciabatta roll. (sub veggie sausage +$1) Make it a meal by adding a side of potatoes or greens!
More about Ancora - Downtown
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Ancora - Shorewood Hills

3256 University Avenue, Shorewood Hills

Avg 4.1 (192 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Zucchini Sammie$11.00
fried breaded zucchini, mozzarella cheese, roasted red pepper marinara, arugula, sausage, fried egg, and ciabatta roll. (sub veggie sausage +$1) Make it a meal by adding a side of potatoes or greens!
More about Ancora - Shorewood Hills

Browse other tasty dishes in Madison

Hash Browns

Pork Dumplings

Sweet Potato Fries

Short Ribs

Croissants

Pad Thai

Grits

Salmon Salad

Map

More near Madison to explore

Verona

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Sun Prairie

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Middleton

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Edgerton

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

De Forest

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Sauk City

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Oregon

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Mount Horeb

No reviews yet

Waunakee

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Madison

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (62 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (390 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1906 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (411 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1362 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (805 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (560 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston