Fried zucchini in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve fried zucchini
More about Ancora - Maple Bluff
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Ancora - Maple Bluff
611 N Sherman Ave, Madison
|Fried Zucchini Sammie
|$11.00
fried breaded zucchini, mozzarella cheese, roasted red pepper marinara, arugula, sausage, fried egg, and ciabatta roll. (sub veggie sausage +$1) Make it a meal by adding a side of potatoes or greens!
More about Bonfyre American Grille
Bonfyre American Grille
2601 W BELTLINE HWY, Madison
|Zucchini Fries
|$9.00
vegetarian
More about Ancora - Downtown
Ancora - Downtown
107 King Street, Madison
|Fried Zucchini Sammie
|$11.00
fried breaded zucchini, mozzarella cheese, roasted red pepper marinara, arugula, sausage, fried egg, and ciabatta roll. (sub veggie sausage +$1) Make it a meal by adding a side of potatoes or greens!
More about Ancora - Shorewood Hills
SANDWICHES
Ancora - Shorewood Hills
3256 University Avenue, Shorewood Hills
|Fried Zucchini Sammie
|$11.00
fried breaded zucchini, mozzarella cheese, roasted red pepper marinara, arugula, sausage, fried egg, and ciabatta roll. (sub veggie sausage +$1) Make it a meal by adding a side of potatoes or greens!