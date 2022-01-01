Goat cheese salad in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve goat cheese salad
More about Ancora
Ancora
107 King Street, Madison
|Roasted Beet + Goat Cheese Salad
|$13.00
Mixed greens and arugula with rosemary-honey walnuts, roasted beets, apple, chevre, and grilled chicken breast. Served with white balsamic vinaigrette on the side. Vegetarian? Sub tofu!
(n)
More about Ancora
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Ancora
611 N Sherman Ave, Madison
|Roasted Beet + Goat Cheese Salad
|$13.00
Mixed greens and arugula with rosemary-honey walnuts, roasted beets, apple, chevre, and grilled chicken breast. Served with white balsamic vinaigrette on the side. Vegetarian? Sub tofu! (n)
More about Ancora
SANDWICHES
Ancora
3318 University Ave, Madison
|Roasted Beet + Goat Cheese Salad
|$13.00
Mixed greens and arugula with rosemary-honey walnuts, roasted beets, apple, chevre, and grilled chicken breast. Served with white balsamic vinaigrette on the side. Vegetarian? Sub tofu! (n)
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
357 Price Pl, Madison
|Roasted Squash & Goat Cheese Salad
|$13.00
Roasted squash, Granny Smith apple, goat cheese croquette, whole grain mustard lemon vinaigrette
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
876 Jupiter Dr, Madison
|Roasted Squash & Goat Cheese Salad
|$13.00
Roasted squash, Granny Smith apple, goat cheese croquette, whole grain mustard lemon vinaigrette