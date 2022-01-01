Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Goat cheese salad in Madison

Go
Madison restaurants
Toast

Madison restaurants that serve goat cheese salad

Item pic

 

Ancora

107 King Street, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Beet + Goat Cheese Salad$13.00
Mixed greens and arugula with rosemary-honey walnuts, roasted beets, apple, chevre, and grilled chicken breast. Served with white balsamic vinaigrette on the side. Vegetarian? Sub tofu!
(n)
More about Ancora
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Ancora

611 N Sherman Ave, Madison

Avg 4 (15 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Roasted Beet + Goat Cheese Salad$13.00
Mixed greens and arugula with rosemary-honey walnuts, roasted beets, apple, chevre, and grilled chicken breast. Served with white balsamic vinaigrette on the side. Vegetarian? Sub tofu! (n)
More about Ancora
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Ancora

3318 University Ave, Madison

Avg 4.1 (192 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Beet + Goat Cheese Salad$13.00
Mixed greens and arugula with rosemary-honey walnuts, roasted beets, apple, chevre, and grilled chicken breast. Served with white balsamic vinaigrette on the side. Vegetarian? Sub tofu! (n)
More about Ancora
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

357 Price Pl, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Roasted Squash & Goat Cheese Salad$13.00
Roasted squash, Granny Smith apple, goat cheese croquette, whole grain mustard lemon vinaigrette
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

876 Jupiter Dr, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Roasted Squash & Goat Cheese Salad$13.00
Roasted squash, Granny Smith apple, goat cheese croquette, whole grain mustard lemon vinaigrette
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

2980 Cahill Main, Fitchburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Roasted Squash & Goat Cheese Salad$13.00
Roasted squash, Granny Smith apple, goat cheese croquette, whole grain mustard lemon vinaigrette
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

