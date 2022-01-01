Greek salad in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve greek salad
GYROS • SANDWICHES
Parthenon Gyros
316 State St, Madison
|Greek Salad
|$9.49
Crisp lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, local Greek feta cheese and choice of dressing: Greek vinaigrette, creamy Caesar or house-made Greek yogurt tzatziki
Pizza Brutta - Madison
1805 Monroe Street, Madison
|Side Greek Salad
|$6.50
Romaine, feta cheese, Greek olives, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, pepperoncini, red onions in a red wine vinaigrette.
|Entrée Greek Salad
|$8.50
Romaine, feta cheese, Greek olives, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, pepperoncini,
red onions in a red wine vinaigrette.