Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Madison

Go
Madison restaurants
Toast

Madison restaurants that serve greek salad

Greek Salad image

GYROS • SANDWICHES

Parthenon Gyros

316 State St, Madison

Avg 4.4 (919 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$9.49
Crisp lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, local Greek feta cheese and choice of dressing: Greek vinaigrette, creamy Caesar or house-made Greek yogurt tzatziki
More about Parthenon Gyros
Item pic

 

Pizza Brutta - Madison

1805 Monroe Street, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Greek Salad$6.50
Romaine, feta cheese, Greek olives, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, pepperoncini, red onions in a red wine vinaigrette.
Entrée Greek Salad$8.50
Romaine, feta cheese, Greek olives, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, pepperoncini,
red onions in a red wine vinaigrette.
More about Pizza Brutta - Madison

Browse other tasty dishes in Madison

Tortas

Kale Salad

Turkey Melts

Philly Cheesesteaks

Cookies

Chocolate Croissants

Pad Thai

Egg Rolls

Map

More near Madison to explore

Verona

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Sun Prairie

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Edgerton

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Middleton

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Oregon

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Mount Horeb

No reviews yet

Waunakee

No reviews yet

Sauk City

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

De Forest

Avg 4.6 (1 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Madison

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1326 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (547 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston