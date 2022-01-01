Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Madison

Madison restaurants
Madison restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

GYROS • SANDWICHES

Parthenon Gyros

316 State St, Madison

Avg 4.4 (919 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Breast Skewer$3.70
More about Parthenon Gyros
Parkway Family Restaurant image

 

Parkway Family Restaurant

1221 Ann St, Fitchburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Pan Handle$12.49
Grilled chunks or chicken breast mixed with onions, green peppers, mushrooms, topped with American cheese. Served on golden hash browns and topped with 3 eggs.
More about Parkway Family Restaurant
Harmony Bar and Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Harmony Bar and Grill

2201 Atwood Ave, Madison

Avg 4.5 (659 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken$12.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast, lettuce tomato, mayo and choice of cheese served on a Madison Sourdough brioche bun
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce topped with grilled marinated chicken breast, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onions and sprinkled Cheddar cheese
More about Harmony Bar and Grill
Item pic

 

Buck and Honey's

800 W. Broadway, Monona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Wrap$15.00
lettuce, pico de gallo, onions, pepper jack cheeses, grilled chicken, bacon and ranch dressing in a wheat tortilla
More about Buck and Honey's

