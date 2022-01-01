Grilled chicken in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Parthenon Gyros
316 State St, Madison
|Grilled Chicken Breast Skewer
|$3.70
Parkway Family Restaurant
1221 Ann St, Fitchburg
|Grilled Chicken Pan Handle
|$12.49
Grilled chunks or chicken breast mixed with onions, green peppers, mushrooms, topped with American cheese. Served on golden hash browns and topped with 3 eggs.
Harmony Bar and Grill
2201 Atwood Ave, Madison
|Grilled Chicken
|$12.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast, lettuce tomato, mayo and choice of cheese served on a Madison Sourdough brioche bun
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Romaine lettuce topped with grilled marinated chicken breast, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onions and sprinkled Cheddar cheese