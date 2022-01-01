Grilled steaks in Madison

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Madison restaurants that serve grilled steaks

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

357 Price Pl, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Steak Sandwich$17.00
Grilled flank steak, miso blue cheese, arugula, grilled onion, grilled ciabatta
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
ENO VINO image

 

ENO VINO

601 Junction Road, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
GRILLED MARINATED FLAT IRON STEAK$34.00
sauce diane, grilled ciabatta, wilted greens, sautéed mushrooms, cipollini
More about ENO VINO
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

123 E Doty Street, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Steak Sandwich$17.00
Grilled flank steak, miso blue cheese, arugula, grilled onion, grilled ciabatta
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

876 Jupiter Dr, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Steak Sandwich$17.00
Grilled flank steak, miso blue cheese, arugula, grilled onion, grilled ciabatta
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
RED image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

RED

316 W Washington Ave, Madison

Avg 4.9 (2610 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Marinated Skirt Steak$34.00
Mushroom two ways, bitter greens, salsa
verde, veal demi-glace.
More about RED
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

2980 Cahill Main, Fitchburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Steak Sandwich$17.00
Grilled flank steak, miso blue cheese, arugula, grilled onion, grilled ciabatta
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
Liliana's Restaurant image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Liliana's Restaurant

2951 Triverton Pike, Fitchburg

Avg 4.2 (1415 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Flat Iron Steak$29.00
Dreamy 280 farms flat iron steak, sous vide, and pan seared. Topped with brown butter hen of the woods mushrooms, and served with roasted broccolini and bacon cheddar mash (GF)
More about Liliana's Restaurant

