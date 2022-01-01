Grilled steaks in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve grilled steaks
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
357 Price Pl, Madison
|Grilled Steak Sandwich
|$17.00
Grilled flank steak, miso blue cheese, arugula, grilled onion, grilled ciabatta
ENO VINO
601 Junction Road, Madison
|GRILLED MARINATED FLAT IRON STEAK
|$34.00
sauce diane, grilled ciabatta, wilted greens, sautéed mushrooms, cipollini
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
RED
316 W Washington Ave, Madison
|Grilled Marinated Skirt Steak
|$34.00
Mushroom two ways, bitter greens, salsa
verde, veal demi-glace.
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Liliana's Restaurant
2951 Triverton Pike, Fitchburg
|Grilled Flat Iron Steak
|$29.00
Dreamy 280 farms flat iron steak, sous vide, and pan seared. Topped with brown butter hen of the woods mushrooms, and served with roasted broccolini and bacon cheddar mash (GF)