Grits in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve grits
Parkway Family Restaurant
1221 Ann St, Fitchburg
|Grits w/Am. Ch.
|$4.79
|Grits
|$3.99
Liliana's Restaurant
2951 Triverton Pike, Fitchburg
|Tofu and Grits
|$18.00
House-smoked tofu sautéed in garlic and butter, on a bed of Hook’s Three Year cheddar grits, and finished with an herbed Creole meunière (GF)
|Shrimp And Grits
|$19.00
Blackened shrimp sautéed in garlic and butter, on a bed of Hook’s Three-Year cheddar grits, and finished with an herbed Creole meunière (GF)