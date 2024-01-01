Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gulab jamun in Madison

Go
Madison restaurants
Toast

Madison restaurants that serve gulab jamun

Main pic

 

Madistan - 317 N Bassett St

317 N Bassett St, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gulab Jamun$3.49
A beloved Indian dessert that's pure bliss. These soft, golden-brown dumplings are made from a blend of milk solids and flour, deep-fried to perfection, and soaked in a fragrant rosewater and cardamom syrup. Each bite is a sweet, syrupy sensation that's both comforting and irresistibly delicious, capturing the essence of traditional Indian sweets.
More about Madistan - 317 N Bassett St
Main pic

 

Rajni Indian - Madison

429 Commerce Drive, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gulab Jamun$6.00
Originally from Persia, this popular dish in India and Pakistan is made from. milk reduced to the consistency of a soft dough. Served in a sweet syrup and garnished with dried nuts.
More about Rajni Indian - Madison

Browse other tasty dishes in Madison

Veggie Burritos

Curry Chicken

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wraps

Chicken Tikka

Meatloaf

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Steak Sandwiches

Italian Sandwiches

Map

More near Madison to explore

Verona

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Sun Prairie

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Middleton

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Edgerton

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

De Forest

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Sauk City

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Oregon

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Mount Horeb

No reviews yet

Waunakee

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Madison

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (408 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1969 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1388 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (834 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (575 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston