Gulab jamun in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve gulab jamun
More about Madistan - 317 N Bassett St
Madistan - 317 N Bassett St
317 N Bassett St, Madison
|Gulab Jamun
|$3.49
A beloved Indian dessert that's pure bliss. These soft, golden-brown dumplings are made from a blend of milk solids and flour, deep-fried to perfection, and soaked in a fragrant rosewater and cardamom syrup. Each bite is a sweet, syrupy sensation that's both comforting and irresistibly delicious, capturing the essence of traditional Indian sweets.