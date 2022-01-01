Jambalaya in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve jambalaya
SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
North and South Seafood & Smokehouse
6604 Mineral Point Rd, Madison
|New Orleans Cajun Jambalaya
|$18.00
Smoked chicken, andouille sausage, shrimp, white rice, cajun tomato broth, 2 cornbread muffins
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Liliana's Restaurant
2951 Triverton Pike, Fitchburg
|Jambalaya
|$18.00
Andouille sausage, Heritage bacon, and blackened shrimp over a tomato and pepper sauce cooked with Tasso ham (GF)
|Jambalaya - Family serving
|$50.00
Andouille sausage, Heritage Bacon, and blackened shrimp over a tomato and pepper sauce cooked with Tasso ham (GF)
|Vegan Jambalaya
|$17.00
Tomatoes, peppers, and onions in a rich broth with piquillo chutney, served over rice and topped with your choice of seitan or house smoked tofu (V, VG, GFO)