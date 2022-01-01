Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jambalaya in Madison

Madison restaurants
Madison restaurants that serve jambalaya

SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

North and South Seafood & Smokehouse

6604 Mineral Point Rd, Madison

Avg 4.5 (864 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
New Orleans Cajun Jambalaya$18.00
Smoked chicken, andouille sausage, shrimp, white rice, cajun tomato broth, 2 cornbread muffins
More about North and South Seafood & Smokehouse
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Liliana's Restaurant

2951 Triverton Pike, Fitchburg

Avg 4.2 (1415 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Jambalaya$18.00
Andouille sausage, Heritage bacon, and blackened shrimp over a tomato and pepper sauce cooked with Tasso ham (GF)
Jambalaya - Family serving$50.00
Andouille sausage, Heritage Bacon, and blackened shrimp over a tomato and pepper sauce cooked with Tasso ham (GF)
Vegan Jambalaya$17.00
Tomatoes, peppers, and onions in a rich broth with piquillo chutney, served over rice and topped with your choice of seitan or house smoked tofu (V, VG, GFO)
More about Liliana's Restaurant
Buck and Honey's

800 W. Broadway, Monona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Jambalaya$22.00
tender chicken, sautéed shrimp, andouille sausage tossed with rice, peppers and onions in a spicy creole sauce
More about Buck and Honey's

