Lassi in Madison

Madison restaurants
Madison restaurants that serve lassi

Madistan - 317 N Bassett St

317 N Bassett St, Madison

Mango Lassi$5.99
Embark on a journey of tropical delight with our Mango Lassi—a refreshing and creamy concoction that captures the essence of ripe mangoes. This cool, velvety drink harmoniously blends the natural sweetness of mangoes with smooth yogurt, creating a blissful fusion of fruity and tangy flavors. Perfect as a thirst-quencher or a sweet indulgence, our Mango Lassi is the ideal companion for savoring the sunny, tropical goodness of mangoes in every sip.
Rajni Indian - Madison

429 Commerce Drive, Madison

Lassi$4.00
Yogurt based beverage with a smoothie like consistency with your choice of flavoring
