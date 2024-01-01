Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mango salad in Madison

Madison restaurants
Madison restaurants that serve mango salad

La Taguara Bar & Grill

3010 Crossroads Drive, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mango Chicken Salad$13.99
Kale lettuce, roasted almonds, fresh mango, carrots and red cabbage tossed with our passion fruit vinaigrette dressing and topped with your choice of grilled or crispy chicken.
More about La Taguara Bar & Grill
La Taguara - East Washington - 3502 E Washington Avenue

3502 E Washington Avenue, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mango Chicken Salad$13.99
Kale lettuce, roasted almonds, fresh mango, carrots and red cabbage tossed with our passion fruit vinaigrette dressing and topped with your choice of grilled or crispy chicken.
More about La Taguara - East Washington - 3502 E Washington Avenue

