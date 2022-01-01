Meatball subs in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve meatball subs
More about Milio's
Milio's
5534 Eastpark Blvd, Madison
|Meatball Sub
|$7.89
Meatballs, Marinara, Provolone cheese on your choice of French or Wheat roll
More about Milio's
Milio's
462 Commerce Drive, STE B, Madison
|Meatball Sub
|$7.89
Meatballs, Marinara, Provolone cheese on your choice of French or Wheat roll
More about Milio's
Milio's
115 E Broadway, Monona
|Meatball Sub
|$7.89
Meatballs, Marinara, Provolone cheese on your choice of French or Wheat roll
More about Milio's
Milio's
6698 Odana Road, Madison
|Meatball Sub
|$7.89
Meatballs, Marinara, Provolone cheese on your choice of French or Wheat roll
More about Milio's
Milio's
2145 Regent Street, Madison
|Meatball Sub
|$7.89
Meatballs, Marinara, Provolone cheese on your choice of French or Wheat roll
More about Milio's
Milio's
377 E Campus Mall, Madison
|Meatball Sub
|$7.89
Meatballs, Marinara, Provolone cheese on your choice of French or Wheat roll
More about Milio's
Milio's
2202 East Johnson St, Madison
|Meatball Sub
|$7.89
Meatballs, Marinara, Provolone cheese on your choice of French or Wheat roll
More about Milio's
Milio's
306 Junction Rd., Madison
|Meatball Sub
|$7.89
Meatballs, Marinara, Provolone cheese on your choice of French or Wheat roll