Meatloaf in Madison

Madison restaurants
Madison restaurants that serve meatloaf

Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Quivey's Grove

6261 Nesbitt Rd, Fitchburg

Avg 4.8 (1426 reviews)
Takeout
Monona Meatloaf$15.95
Seasoned pork & veal loaf, grilled and served with red wine mushroom sauce and baby red potatoes smashed with butter, cream, garlic & fresh herbs.
More about Quivey's Grove
Parkway Family Restaurant image

 

Parkway Family Restaurant

1221 Ann St, Fitchburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatloaf$11.99
Homemade meatloaf just like moms, topped with brown gravy.
Hot Meatloaf$10.99
Homemade meatloaf on white bread, smothered in brown gravy.
More about Parkway Family Restaurant
Brothers Three Bar & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Brothers Three Bar & Grill

614 N Fair Oaks Ave, Madison

Avg 4.6 (396 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Meatloaf Dinner$13.00
Served with beef gravy. Includes soup or salad, choice of potato + a dinner roll
Meatloaf Sandwich$11.00
More about Brothers Three Bar & Grill
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

2980 Cahill Main, Fitchburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Meatloaf Grinder$13.00
Lamb meatballs, Moroccan Shakshuka sauce, provolone cheese, peppers, onions, French bread
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
Item pic

 

Buck and Honey's

800 W. Broadway, Monona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lunch Spankys Meatloaf$17.00
served with veal glaze and topped with onion straws, comes with your choice of 2
sides (highly recommended with the garlic mashed potatoes)
Spankys Meatloaf$19.00
with veal glaze and topped with onion straws. Comes with your choice of two sides (highly recommended with our garlic mashed potatoes)
More about Buck and Honey's

