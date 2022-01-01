Meatloaf in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve meatloaf
Quivey's Grove
6261 Nesbitt Rd, Fitchburg
|Monona Meatloaf
|$15.95
Seasoned pork & veal loaf, grilled and served with red wine mushroom sauce and baby red potatoes smashed with butter, cream, garlic & fresh herbs.
Parkway Family Restaurant
1221 Ann St, Fitchburg
|Meatloaf
|$11.99
Homemade meatloaf just like moms, topped with brown gravy.
|Hot Meatloaf
|$10.99
Homemade meatloaf on white bread, smothered in brown gravy.
Brothers Three Bar & Grill
614 N Fair Oaks Ave, Madison
|Meatloaf Dinner
|$13.00
Served with beef gravy. Includes soup or salad, choice of potato + a dinner roll
|Meatloaf Sandwich
|$11.00
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
2980 Cahill Main, Fitchburg
|Meatloaf Grinder
|$13.00
Lamb meatballs, Moroccan Shakshuka sauce, provolone cheese, peppers, onions, French bread
Buck and Honey's
800 W. Broadway, Monona
|Lunch Spankys Meatloaf
|$17.00
served with veal glaze and topped with onion straws, comes with your choice of 2
sides (highly recommended with the garlic mashed potatoes)
|Spankys Meatloaf
|$19.00
with veal glaze and topped with onion straws. Comes with your choice of two sides (highly recommended with our garlic mashed potatoes)