Mixed green salad in Madison

Madison restaurants
Madison restaurants that serve mixed green salad

ENO VINO

601 Junction Road, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
MIXED GREENS SALAD$13.00
Mixed greens topped with kalamata olives, red onions, feta and aged balsamic vinaigrette.
More about ENO VINO
Pizza Brutta - Madison

1805 Monroe Street, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Mixed Green Salad$5.00
Mixed organic greens in a red wine vinaigrette
Entrée Mixed Green Salad$7.50
Mixed organic greens in a red wine vinaigrette.
More about Pizza Brutta - Madison
HAMBURGERS

Graze Restaurant

1 South Pinckney Street, Madison

Avg 4 (1197 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mixed Green Salad$10.00
Dijon vinaigrette, SarVecchio parmesan | (V, GF; M to VN, DF)
More about Graze Restaurant
The Cider Farm

8216 Watts Road, Madison

Avg 5 (25 reviews)
Large Cider Farm salad--organic mixed greens and pea shoots, Brebis cheese, Equinox cider vinaigrette$12.00
More about The Cider Farm

