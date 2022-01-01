Mixed green salad in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve mixed green salad
More about ENO VINO
ENO VINO
601 Junction Road, Madison
|MIXED GREENS SALAD
|$13.00
Mixed greens topped with kalamata olives, red onions, feta and aged balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Pizza Brutta - Madison
Pizza Brutta - Madison
1805 Monroe Street, Madison
|Side Mixed Green Salad
|$5.00
Mixed organic greens in a red wine vinaigrette
|Entrée Mixed Green Salad
|$7.50
Mixed organic greens in a red wine vinaigrette.
More about Graze Restaurant
HAMBURGERS
Graze Restaurant
1 South Pinckney Street, Madison
|Mixed Green Salad
|$10.00
Dijon vinaigrette, SarVecchio parmesan | (V, GF; M to VN, DF)